Aberdeen Group Europe Recognized for Data Innovation

Continued investments in data precision, scale and the innovative technology platform, Lead Essentials are key catalysts for industry recognition

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Aberdeen Group Europe has been awarded 'highly commended' status in the Outstanding Data Provider category at the , held in London on September 29, 2016.

The award recognizes one of the core elements behind Aberdeen Group's data and content solution, the Ci Technology Data Set. The account-based data asset is one of the largest repositories of intelligence on the tech industry tracking 90 percent of global IT spend and information on over three million company sites and more than 10 million technology installations.

The award recognizes the significant strides Aberdeen Group is making to enhance the precision and scale of their data set, which now tracks more than $2 billion in global B2B technology spending at the company and individual/role levels.

Recent innovations also include:

- a total of 8,878 installed technologies are now monitored and reported on around the globe.

to nearly 10 million contacts across the IT buying centres most important to sales, marketing and business intelligence professionals. These profiles contain up to 520 field attributes, and provide a broad, highly actionable picture of technology contacts and companies.

Real-time, purchase-monitoring solution per month across more than 35 technology categories to provide 'active leads'.

enable interrogation of companies and contacts based on their digital and online profiles.

The recent additions to Aberdeen Group's Ci data set coincide with . The application is the B2B industry's first to combine account data and content. Aberdeen Group designed Lead Essentials to help marketers more efficiently find active, in-market buyers looking for specific technology products, and engage them with relevant content trending within their category.

Aberdeen Group Europe Managing Director Judith Niederschelp says the award is testament to her team's commitment and skill as well as the capabilities of CITDS, a dataset which provides information on B2B technology spend and buyer behavior.

"We already know that clients value the quality of our data and the high levels of service we provide," said Niederschelp. "However, it is very exciting to see this acknowledged at an industry level. We introduced significant improvements to CITDS in 2015, so it is wonderful to see them coming to fruition."

For more information on Aberdeen Group solutions, go to .

For information on the award and Aberdeen Group's global data solutions, go here .

Aberdeen Group is the leader in account data and content for the technology industry, helping companies get to success faster by supplying timely intelligence on the best accounts that are actively in-market, along with trending content that is guaranteed to accelerate engagement.





