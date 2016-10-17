Cataca Resources Completes Acquisition of FlitWays Technology, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Cataca Resources, Inc. ("Cataca Resources" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: CATQ) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of FlitWays Technology, Inc. ("FlitWays"), a Los Angeles-based ground travel booking and scheduling company. As a result of the acquisition, FlitWays has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cataca Resources.

"With the formal acquisition of FlitWays successfully completed, we can now move forward with the next phases of our planned expansion strategy," commented Tobi Mac Aro, CEO/founder of FlitWays. "Over the next the several weeks, we expect to launch several new initiatives that should expand our pre-booked ground travel network and dramatically increase market awareness of Flitways and it services. We anticipate this will have a very positive impact on our overall revenue potential and bottom line."

In addition, Cataca Resources will immediately take the necessary corporate and regulatory actions to change the Company's name to FlitWays Technology, Inc. and secure a new trading symbol to better reflect its new corporate name and business focus.

For additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc., visit .

Additional information regarding Cataca Resources and FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at and further Company press releases.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Cataca Resources. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to; the proposed acquisition of FlitWays Technology; and proposed corporate name change; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

