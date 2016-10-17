Minister of Justice Confirms Next Steps in the Supreme Court of Canada Nomination of Justice Malcolm Rowe

The Minister and the Chair of the Independent Advisory Board will appear before the House Justice Committee on October 24; the nominee will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session the following day at the University of Ottawa before Parliamentarians.

The Supreme Court of Canada is recognized nationally and internationally for its excellence and competence. To continue and improve upon this tradition, our Government has introduced an open and transparent process to appoint a justice of the highest caliber, functionally bilingual and representative of the diversity of our great country.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement earlier today of Justice Rowe's nomination to our highest court, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, confirmed the next steps in the selection process.

On Monday, October 24, the Minister of Justice and the Chair of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments, the Right Honourable Kim Campbell, will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights to discuss the Government's choice of nominee and the process followed in selecting him.

The following day, Tuesday, October 25, the nominee will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session at the University of Ottawa with members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, members of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and representatives from the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party.

These hearings, and the selection process that preceded them, reflect our Government's commitment to engaging all parties in the House of Commons and the Senate. The Government has ensured that the process for appointing justices to the Supreme Court of Canada is transparent, inclusive, and accountable to Canadians.

