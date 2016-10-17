Cloudweb Updates Shareholders on Effects of Brexit on Its Business

(firmenpresse) - WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Cloudweb, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOW) released today an update regarding its operations. Cloudweb's operations are located in the United Kingdom and its wholly owned subsidiary, Web Hosting Solutions Ltd, caters primarily to the UK web and cloud hosting market with over 90% of its business in the country.

The UK just announced plans to leave the European Union by mid 2019 and while this may negatively affect some businesses in the country, Cloudweb expects to benefit from an increase of customers as clients may decide to proactively shift their hosting services from other EU nations back to the UK to claim potential advantages and benefits.

"Brexit is not expected to have any adverse effects on our business nor clientele, which should ease our shareholders' minds," states James Holland, CTO of Web Hosting Solutions. "On the contrary, we are optimistic that the resultant shake up may well open up opportunities for Cloudweb to procure additional customers in the UK."

Cloudweb will continue to focus on the UK market and will release further updates with regards to its expansion plans for 2017 in due course

About Cloudweb, Inc.

Cloudweb, Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals, delivering cloud-based products and outcome-driven, personalized Customer Care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find that piece of digital real estate that matches their idea. The Company provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect their online presence and tackle the changing technology landscape. It also provides applications that help them connect to its customers, manage and grow their businesses and get found online. It has designed and developed a set of cloud-based technology products that enable its customers to establish a digital presence, connect with their customers and manage their business operations. The Company's products include domain, hosting and presence, and business applications.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Cloudweb's current projections and expectations in regard to future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Cloudweb's anticipated business prospects, strategies, new developments, financial performance and similar matters. Cloudweb disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 10-K which s filed with the SEC.

Cloudweb, Inc.



Liao Zhi De

44 20 8050 2379

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 500948

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cloudweb, Inc.

Stadt: WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease