       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


PrairieSky Royalty Declares October Dividend and Announces Conference Call for Q3 2016 Results

ID: 500949
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky") (TSX: PSK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.06 per common share, payable in cash on November 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2016. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2016 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2016 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at and on SEDAR at .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

(866) 413-7174 (toll-free in North America)

(647) 427-2293 (International)

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

Contacts:
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000



More information:
http://www.prairiesky.com



Keywords (optional):

prairiesky-royalty-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/17/2016 - 20:01
Language: English
News-ID 500949
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 58

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.946
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 213


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z