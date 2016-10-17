       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Highwoods to Release 2016 Third Quarter Results Tuesday, October 25th

Conference Call Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 A.M.

ID: 500952
(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- (NYSE: HIW) will release its 2016 third quarter results on Tuesday, October 25th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the BBDs (Best Business Districts) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .



