Cisco Appoints Amy Chang to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced the appointment of Amy L. Chang, CEO and founder of Accompany, Inc., to its board of directors effective today.

"We are very pleased to have Amy join our board and look forward to her contributions," said Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco. "Amy is a Silicon Valley leader and she understands the power we have to reimagine the way we can do business. Her experience as an entrepreneur, an engineer, and an industry disruptor will be invaluable to Cisco and to our customers in this new digital business environment."

Chang, 39, is CEO and founder of Accompany, Inc., a relationship intelligence platform company. Prior to founding Accompany in 2013, Chang was with Google Inc. from 2005 to 2012, most recently serving as Global Head of Product, Google Ads Measurement and Reporting. Prior to Google, she held product management and strategy positions at eBay Inc. Chang also previously served as a consultant with McKinsey & Company, specializing in semiconductors, software and services. She holds a B.S. and an M.S., both in Electrical Engineering, from Stanford University. She currently serves on the board of directors of Splunk Inc.

"Drawing on her years of experience as a McKinsey consultant, advisor to numerous tech start-ups, an executive at Google, and now CEO of Accompany, Amy will provide fresh insights to our technology and business priorities as we continue to transform our business at an accelerated pace," said Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers.

With the appointment of Chang, Cisco's board consists of 12 members, including: John T. Chambers, executive chairman, Cisco; Carol A. Bartz, former CEO, Yahoo! Inc.; M. Michele Burns, former chairman and CEO, Mercer LLC; Michael D. Capellas, founder and CEO, Capellas Strategic Partners; Brian L. Halla, former chairman and CEO, National Semiconductor Corporation; Dr. John L. Hennessy, director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program and former president, Stanford University; Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, CEO, Cube Hydro Partners, LLC; Roderick C. McGeary, former vice chairman, KPMG, LLP; Charles H. Robbins, CEO, Cisco; Arun Sarin, KBE, former CEO, Vodafone Group Plc; and Steven M. West, founder and partner, Emerging Company Partners LLC.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

