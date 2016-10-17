Argentina's Top Poultry Producers Visit Chicago for Insight on AGP Alternatives

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Argentina's largest poultry producers and integrators recently traveled to Chicago to gain insight on current production practices and emerging solutions available from the U.S. market. The group, accompanied by representatives from Elanco, the biggest distributor of antibiotics in Argentina, attended a special presentation and discussion about Varium, a new non-antibiotic growth promoter from Amlan International. They also toured the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and gained insight on grain markets from Celina Mesquida, agricultural analyst at RJ O'Brien.

"The group had a lively discussion about trends in poultry production and the changing approach to antibiotic use," said Dr. Ron Cravens, President of Amlan International, a Nevada Corporation. "Our team was thrilled to share the results of our clinical studies, which show that Varium promotes broiler growth equivalent to antibiotics by reducing the level of pathogens and harmful biotoxins that damage the intestinal lining, stimulating early immune function, and strengthening the intestinal barrier function."

Elanco serves as Amlan International's distribution partner in Japan and most countries in Latin America.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as Amlan International, helps producers increase animal productivity by developing products that enhance intestinal health and function. Since its inception in 2007, Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted in its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, IL. In 2013, the company's global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com. Amlan-Productivity for Life.

