Governments of Canada, Northwest Territories and Yellowknife Launch BizPaL Service

Free online business permit and licence service saves time, cuts red tape and helps entrepreneurs

(firmenpresse) - YELLOWKNIFE, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Starting and running a business just became easier for entrepreneurs in communities across the Northwest Territories.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism, and the Honourable Wally Schumann, Northwest Territories Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, are pleased to announce the launch of BizPaL in the city of Yellowknife. This free online application is a directory of the permits and licences required to start or run a business.

BizPaL saves time for business people searching for information. Entrepreneurs simply select the business activities they plan to undertake, and BizPaL then automatically generates a list of required permits and licences from all levels of government, along with basic information on each. The list also includes links to the various government websites where entrepreneurs can learn more and, in some cases, apply online.

"BizPaL will make a real difference in how business is done in the Northwest Territories. This great service cuts red tape for entrepreneurs, letting them spend less time researching rules and permits and more time on their business. BizPaL means it will be easier for companies in Yellowknife to get started. I am proud that the Government of Canada, together with local governments, supports entrepreneurs and small businesses that grow the middle class, benefit the economy and create jobs."

- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism

"Permitting and licensing can be daunting for entrepreneurs trying to get their ideas off the ground. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud to work with our municipal and federal partners to break down barriers for business with initiatives like BizPaL. It is part of our commitment to streamline the process for starting a business in the Northwest Territories."

- The Honourable Wally Schumann, Northwest Territories Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

"One of City Council's goals is to actively promote economic development in the city of Yellowknife. We are invested in supporting emerging and established businesses to fuel a flourishing local economy. By providing easy access to licensing documentation from all levels of government, BizPaL will be a useful tool for entrepreneurs to streamline the application process. We would like to acknowledge the partnership with the territorial and federal governments in the establishment of this national project."

- Mark Heyck, Mayor of the City of Yellowknife

James Fitz-Morris

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Small Business and Tourism

343-291-2700



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





Drew Williams

Manager, Public Affairs and Communications

Industry, Tourism and Investment

Government of the Northwest Territories

1-867-767-9202 (ext. 63037)





http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



