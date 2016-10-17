       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Pengrowth Announces Release Date for Its 2016 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call/Webcast Details

ID: 500967
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX: PGF) (NYSE: PGH) today announced that it intends to release its third quarter results after the close of equity markets on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. A conference call and listen only audio webcast will be held, beginning at 6:30 A.M. Mountain Time (MT) on Thursday, November 3, 2016, during which management will review Pengrowth's results and respond to questions from analysts.

To ensure timely participation in the teleconference, callers are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.

About Pengrowth:

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is an intermediate Canadian producer of oil and natural gas, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Pengrowth's assets include the Lindbergh thermal oil, Cardium light oil, Swan Hills light oil and the Groundbirch and Bernadet Montney gas projects. Pengrowth's shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGF" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGH".

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION

Derek Evans

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:
Pengrowth
Wassem Khalil
Manager, Investor Relations
Toll free 1-855-336-8814

Pengrowth
Investor Relations



More information:
http://www.pengrowth.com/



Keywords (optional):

pengrowth-energy-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/17/2016 - 21:52
Language: English
News-ID 500967
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pengrowth Energy Corporation
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 88

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.948
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 188


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z