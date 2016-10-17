(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX: PGF) (NYSE: PGH) today announced that it intends to release its third quarter results after the close of equity markets on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. A conference call and listen only audio webcast will be held, beginning at 6:30 A.M. Mountain Time (MT) on Thursday, November 3, 2016, during which management will review Pengrowth's results and respond to questions from analysts.
To ensure timely participation in the teleconference, callers are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.
About Pengrowth:
Pengrowth Energy Corporation is an intermediate Canadian producer of oil and natural gas, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Pengrowth's assets include the Lindbergh thermal oil, Cardium light oil, Swan Hills light oil and the Groundbirch and Bernadet Montney gas projects. Pengrowth's shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGF" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGH".
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION
Derek Evans
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contacts:
Pengrowth
Wassem Khalil
Manager, Investor Relations
Toll free 1-855-336-8814
Pengrowth
Investor Relations
More information:
http://www.pengrowth.com/
Date: 10/17/2016 - 21:52
Language: English
News-ID 500967
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pengrowth Energy Corporation
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 88
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.948
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|188
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.