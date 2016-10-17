Sabik Offshore Signs Cooperation Agreement with Orga Aviation BV

(firmenpresse) - VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) ("the Company" or "Carmanah") today announced that its subsidiary, Sabik Offshore GmbH ("Sabik Offshore") of Schwerin, Germany and Orga Aviation BV ("Orga") of Schiedam, The Netherlands, have signed a Collaboration Agreement (the Agreement) to develop and market an integrated marine aids to navigation and aviation obstruction solution for safe sea and air navigation in the vicinity of offshore wind farms.

Sabik Offshore has been providing marine aids to navigation and ID marking solutions for offshore wind farms since 2008. Often these Sabik Offshore solutions have been complemented with aviation obstruction products made by Orga. Orga has a world-class reputation for providing smart, reliable, and robust aviation obstruction lights making its products the ideal choice for use in the demanding offshore environment to ensure safe navigation for air traffic around wind farms. The Agreement will formalize the inclusion of Orga Aviation obstruction products and Sabik Offshore marine aids to navigation products into a completely integrated system solution for wind farms designed, managed and marketed by Sabik Offshore.

"Orga Aviation is the most experienced aviation obstruction lighting provider in the industry'" said John Simmons, Carmanah CEO. "Sabik Offshore's collaboration with Orga will provide the offshore wind market with the industry-leading, fully integrated solution that is efficient, highly reliable, and safe."

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops, and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy-optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world's harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination, and Power. The Signals segment serves the , , , , and markets. The segment provides solar-powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers. The Power segment serves both On-Grid and Off-Grid verticals.

About Sabik Offshore

Sabik Offshore has been providing marine aids to navigation and ID marking solutions for offshore wind farms since 2008. We provide temporary marking solutions during construction and permanent marking of offshore wind farms including back end management. With our NAi product line, we have developed an integrated system that makes marking wind farms easy, saving considerable expense with planning, engineering and installation. With over 1400 Turbines and 25 platforms installed with our systems, we have become a leader in integrated offshore marking systems. Sabik Offshore is headquartered in Schwerin, Northern Germany.

About Orga Aviation BV

For more than 40 years Orga has been a trusted provider of state-of-the-art marine aids to navigation, helideck lighting, aviation obstruction lighting and renewable energy power systems for use within the oil & gas, wind energy, telecommunications, and utilities industries worldwide.

Its obstruction lighting division, Orga Aviation, has a solid reputation for smart, reliable, and robust lighting and marking solutions for onshore and offshore wind farms and high structures.

Designed to operate in harsh environments, Orga's LED optical and integrated control technologies meet international and national regulations, deliver optimum performance, and lower the total cost of ownership. Orga is headquartered in Schiedam, The Netherlands.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "could," "might," "will", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Carmanah to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties, see Carmanah's most recently filed Annual Information Form (AIF) and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at and on the Company's website at . The risk factors identified in Carmanah's AIF and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect Carmanah. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Carmanah does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

