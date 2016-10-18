ContourMed Relationship Manager Appointed to AABCP Committee Advocating for Mastectomy Fitter Profession

Wendy Carter Will Leverage 29 Years of Experience in Womens Health Care to Help Establish Standards for the Role of Certified Mastectomy Fitters

(firmenpresse) - Little Rock, Arkansas  Wendy Carter has been invited by the American Association of Breast Care Professionals (AABCP) to serve on a newly formed Professional Identity Committee and assist in its efforts to promote the important role of certified mastectomy fitters in the medical community.



I will do whatever it takes to increase knowledge among patients, members of the medical industry, and the general public, Carter said. Unfortunately, there are too many uncertified individuals attempting to do this highly specialized work, causing frustration to both patients and medical providers. Our goal is to increase knowledge of our profession, what we do, and the importance of the role.



In addition to raising awareness, AABCPs goals for the Professional Identity Committee include defining the role of a post mastectomy fitter, identifying educational requirements for the position, and establishing a standard of care for post mastectomy patients. The committee plans to host quarterly conference calls leading up to a summit event in 2017.



Carter has been with ContourMed for three years. She currently serves on the American Board of Certification, which establishes certification tests for mastectomy fitters and accreditations for mastectomy facilities. She has 29 years of experience as a nurse in womens health care, devoting the last 16 years of her career to working with mastectomy patients and focusing in orthotics and prosthetics.



About ContourMed:



A Little Rock-based custom breast form manufacturer, ContourMed harnesses state-of-the-art scanning and 3-D CAD/CAM technology to create the most life-like custom breast forms available. As the only company in the industry that is solely dedicated to custom breast forms for women, ContourMed is committed to excellence in customer service, breast care advocacy, and expanding access to our products. For more information, visit ContourMed.com , call 877-380-8528, or email info(at)contourmed.com





