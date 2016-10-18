       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Gets Shaking with Captivating Cocktails and Mesmerizing Bites

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- The 8th annual CCB (Asia) Wine & Dine Festival will be staged at the Central Harbourfront event space from 27-30 October. As the opening event for Hong Kong Great November Feast -- a whole month of wine events, street carnivals and gastronomic indulgence -- in the Elite Dining Week, this year's Wine & Dine Festival promises to provide visitors and residents with an unrivalled epicurean experience.

This year Festival visitors can enjoy both photographing and tasting adorable eats in the that are almost too cute to bite into. There are Happy Penguin Cuttlefish Balls, Six-colour Soup DumplingsRainbow Grilled Cheese Toast, and over-sized "Octopus Takoyaki," which is cooked octopus on egg waffles, a traditional street snack in Hong Kong.

Another highlight to look forward to is the , where Grand Wine Pass Holders can sample sensational dishes from a collection of the trendiest restaurants in Hong Kong, including Little Bao, The Ocean, Chez Ed, Jinjuu, TRi, BIBO, Mercedes Me and Harlan's.

At the , there are fantastic cocktails created by talented mixologists from some of the hippest bars in Hong Kong, including CÉ LA VI, Maison Eight, Angel's Share, Bao Bei, Stockton, Fu Lu Shou, Sohofama, The Envoy, NEO Cocktail Club and Seafood Room. Don't miss the HK-inspired cocktails, such as The Envoy's Haig-a-Horlick, which combines whisky with malted milk, turning a childhood drink into an adult indulgence. Angel's Share takes the classic Hong Kong drink Sprite with salted lemon and adds Taiwan's best-selling single malt Scotch whisky to evoke the flavours of caramel, orange peel and ginger candy.

Visitors looking to indulge during this four-day event will not be disappointed with many more gastronomic experiences in and .

A group of passionate chefs and talented mixologists from some of Hong Kong's trendiest bars and restaurants proudly present their delectable dishes and Hong Kong-inspired cocktails.

This year, foodies will enjoy both photographing and tasting adorable eats in the Food Zone that are almost too cute to bite into, such as Happy Penguin cuttlefish ball and over-sized "Octopus Takoyaki."

