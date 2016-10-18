       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Customers who Buy Ammo Online Offered Unbeatable Deals by LAX Ammunition

LAX Ammunition offers unbeatable deals for customers who buy ammo online. They carry a large variety of calibers and types of ammo, including their own brand of factory new and reloaded rounds.

ID: 500982
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LAX Ammunition offers ease and convenience for shooters to buy ammo online . They work with big name brands like Winchester, Remington and Federal, selling all of these brands in their online store and brick-and-mortar location. They also sell their own brand of factory new and reloaded ammunition. Their reloads are 100% satisfaction guaranteed by the company and offer a cheap alternative to factory new ammunition that can get expensive during times of scarcity. Their online store offers an alternative, the option to buy ammo online.

The team at LAX Ammunition has dedicated their careers to providing quality products and excellent service to all of their customers. When shooters buy ammo online from LAX, they are guaranteed speedy shipping and convenience. They are able to shop from the comfort of their own homes with the product shipped right to their doorstep. For any questions and concerns, customers have full access to their customer service department with qualified representatives standing by.

LAX Ammunition is the premier ammo-loading center in Southern California, loading over half a million rounds each week. Customers can then buy ammo online from this supply. They carry a variety of options, including 9mm, 10mm 357 MAG, 38 SPCL, 40 S&W, 45 LC and 380 AUTO, just to name a few. They also sell tactical gear and firearms accessories in their online store, in addition to the options they offer to buy ammo online.

About LAX Ammunition

LAX Ammunition is a manufacturer and retailer of ammo. They carry big name brands like Winchester, Remington and Federal, in addition to their own brand of factory new and reloaded ammo. Their reloads offer a cheap way for shooters to practice firing rounds at the shooting range. For more information or to buy ammo online, visit their website: http://laxammo.com/ or call 1-855-407-2666. Address: 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301.

Media Contact:
Dave Sanders
Company Name: LAX Ammo


Phone Number: (310) 568-1515
Address: Inglewood, CA
Email: service(at)laxrange.com



More information:
http://laxammo.com/



Keywords (optional):

buy-ammo-online,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/18/2016 - 05:37
Language: English
News-ID 500982
Character count: 2337
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: LAX Ammo

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 6

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.949
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 207


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z