SafetyCulture Raises $23M to Transform the $150B Safety and Quality Assurance Industry

The Series B round led by Index Ventures will help fuel SafetyCulture's international growth

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- , the company that has enabled more than 30 million safety and quality inspections at companies such as Coca-Cola, Hilton and AECOM, today announced that it has raised $23 million USD. The Series B investment round is led by the international venture capital firm , with participation from and , who led the Series A round in 2014.

SafetyCulture provides mobile-first technology that puts safety and quality applications into workers' hands. Companies rely on the SafetyCulture iAuditor app and platform to create smart checklists, conduct on-site inspections, analyze data and share insights in real time. The funding will be used to focus on marketing efforts, product development, customer outreach and global team expansion to continue gaining ground in the $150 billion market.

The mobile app is the world's most used workplace inspection platform, facilitating 1 million inspections per month. This pace has allowed SafetyCulture to create one of the largest safety and quality databases in the world. The data, for example, predicts a New York City restaurant using SafetyCulture iAuditor daily can improve from a B to an A rating with the Health Department. The Series B round will support the creation of more ways to share the data with customers to help them reduce risk and improve quality.

Luke Anear, CEO of SafetyCulture, said, "Employers are empowering their teams with our technology so workers can take responsibility for their personal safety and drive higher quality from the front line. With each inspection conducted, the organization gains more insight. They can now use the collective knowledge of their teams to make better and informed decisions."

"SafetyCulture iAuditor has been a success story for us at and we're excited to see how the team at SafetyCulture will grow and develop the product even further with the latest investment," said Mark McNamara, ANZ Head of Strategy and Process at Siemens Healthineers.

"Companies in all industries are interested in fostering a culture of quality and safety but too many still rely on outdated pen-and-paper solutions that lead to inefficiency, inconsistency and limited visibility across the organization," said Jan Hammer, Partner at Index Ventures. "Businesses need more than a static paper checklist to run their operations, ensure compliance and quickly respond to customer needs. SafetyCulture, via its mobile app, delivers consistent, standardized experiences at a large scale. It is outpacing a growing industry with its proactive solutions and we believe it is well-positioned to increase its industry lead." Jan Hammer will also join Rick Baker, co-founder of Blackbird Ventures, and Luke Anear, SafetyCulture CEO, on the company board of directors.

Co-founder and Co-CEO of Atlassian Scott Farquhar said: "It's been a rewarding journey working with Luke and the SafetyCulture team and I'm excited to be part of their next milestone. There is strong market potential globally and it will be great to see the new funding ramp up their expansion efforts and accelerate the rollout of new product features."

Word of mouth about SafetyCulture iAuditor and the growing industry movement toward safer, data-driven workplaces have added momentum to the company's growth. The Series B investment round will help expedite hiring efforts in SafetyCulture's San Francisco, Sydney and Manchester offices, specifically in engineering, product management, customer support and success, and marketing.

SafetyCulture makes mobile-first technology that puts safety and quality into workers' hands. Teams rely on the SafetyCulture iAuditor app and platform to create smart checklists, conduct on-site inspections, analyze data and share insights in real time. By elevating the standards of safety and quality, SafetyCulture users are driving a worldwide movement to save time -- and lives -- on the job. From its home base in Australia and offices in the U.S. and U.K., SafetyCulture has driven more than 30 million inspections for customers around the world, including AECOM, Hilton and Coca-Cola. The company collaborates with HP, Apple and Microsoft to bring its technology to all mobile devices. For more information, visit and follow on Twitter.

