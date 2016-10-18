Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Promote Slim Restaurant Trash Can Slider Tray

Brent Soles, inventor and packaging expert, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Slider Tray, a patented tray that fits onto the bottom of the, slim style bar/restaurant trash can, alleviating the risk of damage and spills.
(firmenpresse) - Charlotte, NC - Brent Soles, inventor and packaging expert, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Slider Tray, a patented tray that fits onto the bottom of the, slim style bar/restaurant trash can, alleviating the risk of damage and spills. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund mass production, distribution and marketing of The Slider Tray.
Anyone experienced in the bar/restaurant or food service industries is familiar with what a smelly hazard, worn out trash cans pose to workers and customers. Repeated sliding of a slim style trash can eventually creates holes in the bottom. These holes can lead to massive trails of liquid across the floor, which in turn results in additional clean-up work during high volume times, as well as being a slip & fall hazard. The Slider Tray was invented to prevent the bottom of a trash can from wearing out and alleviate the hazards and bad smells.
Said project creator Brent Soles the smell left throughout the restaurant is not a good customer experience [and also] creates the potential of spreading germs. The Slider Tray Prevents wasted time, cleaning trails of liquid spills, safety incidents/accidents, potential illnesses, as well as a bad customer dining experience.
The Slider Tray easily fits under the bottom of a standard slim style bar/restaurant trash can. When the trash can is empty, the Slider tray can quickly come off. Using the Slider Tray not only slows the need to repurchase trash cans, reducing trash can costs by 50-60%, but may also free up valuable storage space taken up by extra trash cans.
Each Slider Tray is American made from recycled High Density Polyethylene, a material that will outlast the typical trash can says Soles. With a successful Kickstarter campaign, we will be able to focus on additional variations to the original prototype, possibly adding Velcro attachments and a taller version as well.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $100 or more will receive a sample of the Slider Tray.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 5, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dKOhnK
