OK Biotech Technology introduces the innovation product of Testosterone Enanthate cas:315-37-7 Used to treat primary hypogonadism

Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd. has been devoted to innovation, production and export of steroid hormone products and one of them is the Testosterone Enanthate, cas:315-37-7.

(firmenpresse) - Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd. has been devoted to innovation, production and export of steroid hormone products and one of them is the Testosterone Enanthate, cas:315-37-7. This is a male sex hormone and treats symptoms of low testosterone in men. It does happen for some of the males where the body does not produce any testosterone and even if it is produced, it may not be enough. Intake of this drug takes care of the problem. On taking the Testosterone Enanthate drug, it replaces or supplements the testosterone which is naturally made in the body. Testosterone Enanthate is also used for other conditions including the treatment of certain types of breast cancer in women.



Testosterone reduces the effects of estrogen in certain types of breast cancer and thereby helps to decrease the growth of cancer. However, patients are cautioned not to take or use the Testosterone Enanthate if they are allergic to any ingredient that is present in testosterone enanthate. If the patient is pregnant or is expecting to become pregnant, it is not advisable to take the drug. Even the males who have breast cancer are not supposed to take the drug. People with suspected prostate cancer or any serious heart, liver or kidney problems are strictly warned against the use of the drug. Women who are breast feeding their babies should also avoid taking the drugs.



About Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd:



Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd has been established as an integration of industry and trade pioneer corporation located in Shenzhen , Guangdong Province, PRC China. The company has been devoted to the innovation, production and export of steroid hormone products.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Smile

Company Name: Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd

Address: HK: 6/F,Fo Tan Industrial Centre,26-28 Au Pui Wan St, Fo Tan, Shatin, Hongkong Shenzhen: 8F, Fuxuan Building, No. 46, East Heping Rd, Longhua New District, Shenzhen, China



E-mail: smile(at)ok-biotech.com

Website: http://www.ok-biotech.com/





More information:

http://www.ok-biotech.com/



PressRelease by

Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 08:09

Language: English

News-ID 500996

Character count: 2304

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shenzhen OK Biotech Technology Co., Ltd



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 94



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease