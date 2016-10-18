Norsk Hydro: Change in Hydro's Corporate Management Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Executive Vice President and Head of Hydro's business area Bauxite & Alumina,
Alberto Fabrini, will leave Norsk Hydro ASA. The change will be effective from
October 18.
Alberto Fabrini was appointed Executive Vice President and member of Hydro's
Corporate Management Board in 2014. He was previously Chief Operating Officer in
Bauxite & Alumina and plant manager of the Albras primary plant in Brazil.
Fabrini has also held the position as plant manager of Hydro's former part-owned
Alpart alumina refinery in Jamaica and plant manager at Hydro's Kurri Kurri
primary plant in Australia.
Eivind Kallevik has been appointed acting EVP/Head of Bauxite & Alumina business
area. The process to find a permanent successor has started and will be
communicated in due time. Kallevik will at the same time remain in his position
as CFO.
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle(at)hydro.com
Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland(at)hydro.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking
information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)
forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management
concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,
investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted
production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost
reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future
developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and
competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth rates, (h) risk
management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled",
"targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended" or similar.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a
number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and
uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially
from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to
which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these
differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition
and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability
and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and
aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and
industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value
of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and
legislative, regulatory and political factors.
No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been
correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.
