Norsk Hydro: Change in Hydro's Corporate Management Board

Executive Vice President and Head of Hydro's business area Bauxite & Alumina,

Alberto Fabrini, will leave Norsk Hydro ASA. The change will be effective from

Alberto Fabrini was appointed Executive Vice President and member of Hydro's

Corporate Management Board in 2014. He was previously Chief Operating Officer in

Fabrini has also held the position as plant manager of Hydro's former part-owned

Alpart alumina refinery in Jamaica and plant manager at Hydro's Kurri Kurri

Eivind Kallevik has been appointed acting EVP/Head of Bauxite & Alumina business

area. The process to find a permanent successor has started and will be

communicated in due time. Kallevik will at the same time remain in his position

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

Press contact

Contact Halvor Molland

Cellular +47 92979797

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking

information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)

forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management

concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,

investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted

production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost

reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future

developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and

management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled",

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a

number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and

uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially

from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to

which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these

differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition

and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability

and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and

aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and

industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value

of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and

No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been

correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

