(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: Tuesday, 18 October 2016, 07:00 CEST
Biocartis receives EUR 2.5m strategic grant from Flemish government to support
manufacturing capacity expansion
Minister Muyters, Flemish Minister of Work, Economy, Innovation and Sports
visits Biocartis on 18 October 2016 to announce the grant
Mechelen, Belgium, 18 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces that it has received a EUR 2.5m grant from the Flemish Agency for
Innovation & Entrepreneurship under its Strategic Transformation Support ('STS')
program. Biocartis has received the STS grant in order to support the
manufacturing capacity expansion for its Idylla(TM) diagnostics tests as well as
to support the training and education of existing and new personnel necessary to
operate a new manufacturing line that will be installed in Mechelen.
Ewoud Welten, CFO of Biocartis, commented: "Biocartis is grateful for the
financial support it has received from the Flemish government. This is
demonstrating the continued commitment of the government to invest in innovation
and growth in the Flemish region. The STS grant that we received will further
enable us in realising the required expansion of our manufacturing capacity.
However and equally important, it will also support our ongoing investment in
dedicated people, who in the end are the ones that drive the availability of our
high precision and cost effective solutions to customers and patients."
Biocartis is honoured to announce that Minister Muyters will inform Biocartis
and its employees about the awarded STS grant during a visit to the company's
headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium on 18 October 2016.
Minister Muyters, the Flemish Minister of Work, Economy, Innovation and Sports,
commented: "The STS program supports projects that make a significant
contribution to the strengthening of the economic development in Flanders. The
manufacturing expansion project that is ongoing at Biocartis is an excellent
example of this. We as government are pleased to be in the position to further
stimulate smart and disruptive innovation in Flanders, as showcased by
Biocartis."
Minister Muyters will be accompanied by a delegation of the Flemish Investment
Company 'ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen' (PMV) consisting of Michel
Casselman (General Manager) and Roald Borré (Head of Equity Investments).
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
+32 15 631 729
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
