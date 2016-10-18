Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis receives EUR 2.5m strategic grant from Flemish government to support manufacturing capacity expansion

PRESS RELEASE: Tuesday, 18 October 2016, 07:00 CEST



Biocartis receives EUR 2.5m strategic grant from Flemish government to support

manufacturing capacity expansion



Minister Muyters, Flemish Minister of Work, Economy, Innovation and Sports

visits Biocartis on 18 October 2016 to announce the grant





Mechelen, Belgium, 18 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an

innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today

announces that it has received a EUR 2.5m grant from the Flemish Agency for

Innovation & Entrepreneurship under its Strategic Transformation Support ('STS')

program. Biocartis has received the STS grant in order to support the

manufacturing capacity expansion for its Idylla(TM) diagnostics tests as well as

to support the training and education of existing and new personnel necessary to

operate a new manufacturing line that will be installed in Mechelen.



Ewoud Welten, CFO of Biocartis, commented: "Biocartis is grateful for the

financial support it has received from the Flemish government. This is

demonstrating the continued commitment of the government to invest in innovation

and growth in the Flemish region. The STS grant that we received will further

enable us in realising the required expansion of our manufacturing capacity.

However and equally important, it will also support our ongoing investment in

dedicated people, who in the end are the ones that drive the availability of our

high precision and cost effective solutions to customers and patients."



Biocartis is honoured to announce that Minister Muyters will inform Biocartis

and its employees about the awarded STS grant during a visit to the company's

headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium on 18 October 2016.





Minister Muyters, the Flemish Minister of Work, Economy, Innovation and Sports,

commented: "The STS program supports projects that make a significant

contribution to the strengthening of the economic development in Flanders. The

manufacturing expansion project that is ongoing at Biocartis is an excellent

example of this. We as government are pleased to be in the position to further

stimulate smart and disruptive innovation in Flanders, as showcased by

Biocartis."



Minister Muyters will be accompanied by a delegation of the Flemish Investment

Company 'ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen' (PMV) consisting of Michel

Casselman (General Manager) and Roald Borré (Head of Equity Investments).



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library

available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



