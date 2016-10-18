PSA Group to equip millions of connected cars with Gemalto M2M solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity enables flexible subscription management over

the entire vehicle lifecycle

* Streamlines logistics for global rollout of PSA Group connected cars



Amsterdam, Oct. 18, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been chosen for factory-fitting PSA Group's next

generation of connected cars with its LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity solution,

aligned with GSMA specifications. This gives them complete flexibility over

subscription management, which is crucial in view of the long automotive life-

cycle. It also enables PSA Group to roll out an efficient tele-maintenance

system to its connected vehicles with reduced operational costs, and ensure

hassle-free updates for drivers. The joint effort will ultimately encompass all

new vehicles produced by one of the largest European automobile manufacturer.



Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution is based on its auto-grade Cinterion

MIM, which can be deployed across all models and regions. This enables the

automobile manufacturer to tailor connectivity packages to different customer

and market requirements around the world, and to manage them with complete

flexibility over the long automotive life-cycle.



With Gemalto's solution, PSA Group will be able to offer a rich mix of connected

services such as communication between connected vehicles, sophisticated in-car

infotainment, navigation and emergency assistance, sparing their customers the

inconvenience of searching for a service station. Fleet management and software

updates can be done remotely, so Peugeot, Citroën and DS dealerships can check

vehicle health in advance and maximize up-time.



"This landmark contract reflects our long-term engagement with the automotive

sector and we fully share and support PSA Group's progressive vision for the



connected car," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President On-Demand Connectivity for

Gemalto. "All mobile operators globally will reap the benefits of becoming key

connectivity enablers for the Internet-of-Things."





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com







Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2049335/766374.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 07:01

Language: English

News-ID 501002

Character count: 4631

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease