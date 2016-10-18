PSA Group to equip millions of connected cars with Gemalto M2M solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity enables flexible subscription management over
the entire vehicle lifecycle
* Streamlines logistics for global rollout of PSA Group connected cars
Amsterdam, Oct. 18, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, has been chosen for factory-fitting PSA Group's next
generation of connected cars with its LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity solution,
aligned with GSMA specifications. This gives them complete flexibility over
subscription management, which is crucial in view of the long automotive life-
cycle. It also enables PSA Group to roll out an efficient tele-maintenance
system to its connected vehicles with reduced operational costs, and ensure
hassle-free updates for drivers. The joint effort will ultimately encompass all
new vehicles produced by one of the largest European automobile manufacturer.
Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution is based on its auto-grade Cinterion
MIM, which can be deployed across all models and regions. This enables the
automobile manufacturer to tailor connectivity packages to different customer
and market requirements around the world, and to manage them with complete
flexibility over the long automotive life-cycle.
With Gemalto's solution, PSA Group will be able to offer a rich mix of connected
services such as communication between connected vehicles, sophisticated in-car
infotainment, navigation and emergency assistance, sparing their customers the
inconvenience of searching for a service station. Fleet management and software
updates can be done remotely, so Peugeot, Citroën and DS dealerships can check
vehicle health in advance and maximize up-time.
"This landmark contract reflects our long-term engagement with the automotive
sector and we fully share and support PSA Group's progressive vision for the
connected car," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President On-Demand Connectivity for
Gemalto. "All mobile operators globally will reap the benefits of becoming key
connectivity enablers for the Internet-of-Things."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
