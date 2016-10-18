Sierra Metals Reports Record Third Quarter 2016 Production Results



Company reports highest quarterly throughput in its history and second highest quarterly metals production



Toronto, ON - October 14, 2016 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (Sierra Metals or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=295965 ) reports third quarter production results featuring record mine ore throughput for the Company, as well as record quarterly throughput at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and at its Bolivar Mine in Mexico and the second highest quarter of metal production in its history.



Results are from Sierra Metals three underground mines in Latin America: The Yauricocha polymetallic Mine in Peru and the Bolivar Copper mine and Cusi silver Mine in Mexico.



Third Quarter Highlights



- Total of 536,553 tonnes processed; a 19% increase from Q3 2015 production



- Silver equivalent production of 3.2 million ounces; a 25% increase from Q3 2015 production



- Copper equivalent production of 21.3 million pounds; a 25% increase from Q3 2015 production



- Increase of 8% in silver equivalent production for the Company during Q3 2016 vs Q2 2016



- Increase of 15% in silver equivalent production at Yauricocha during Q3 2016 vs Q2 2016



- Record throughput at both the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines during Q3 2016



During Q3 2016, consolidated metal production increased compared to Q3 2015 production, and achieved the second best level of quarterly metals production in the Companys history, due to record plant throughput, higher head grades and higher recoveries at the Yauricocha Mine in Peru, as well as record plant throughput at the Bolivar Mine in Mexico. This was partially offset by a decrease in head grades at the Bolivar Mine and the decrease in throughput, head grades and recoveries at the Cusi Mine.



I am very pleased to see significant benefits from the operational improvement program at the Yauricocha Mine continuing to have a strong impact on operational results. commented Mark Brennan, President and CEO of Sierra Metals. We anticipate improved consolidated results quarter over quarter in the current year.





He continued, Mexico also saw benefits at both mines as a result of plant improvements. In Bolivar, the installation of a new screening plant and cyclones resulted in improved recoveries, while at Cusi, the installation of a screening plant, a zinc circuit and an improved cyclone rack resulted in recovery and grade improvements in the lead and zinc circuits. The ongoing focus at Bolivar will be to improve the value per tonne of ore mined while at Cusi, grade control and selective mining practices will be the focus.



He concluded, The effect of optimizing our mining practices to reduce costs, implementing best practices and modernizing all our mines combined with very successful brownfield exploration and development programs at our Yauricocha Mine and at both Bolivar and Cusi, should provide a significant improvement in shareholder value in the near term.



Consolidated Production Results

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37942/SMT_101416_ENPRcom.001.png





Yauricocha Mine, Peru



The Yauricocha Mine processed a total of 237,429 tonnes in Q3 2016 representing a 23% increase compared to Q3 2015. Higher metal production was driven by higher plant throughput, higher silver, copper and zinc head grades from the polymetallic and lead-oxide concentrates; higher recoveries of all metals, except zinc, which were a consequence of higher head grades in the ore sources available to be mined in Q3 2016 versus Q3 2015 as the Esperanza Zone was brought into production.



The Company continues to see positive improvements from the restructuring at Yauricocha and introduction of the Esperanza zone into the production schedule in Q3 2016 as evidenced by a 15% increase in silver equivalent production over Q2 2016. The Company also saw an increase in the production of all metals with increases in production of silver 18%, copper 81%, zinc 2%, lead 12% and gold 18%.



A summary of production from the Yauricocha Mine for Q3 2016 has been provided below:



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37942/SMT_101416_ENPRcom.002.png





Bolivar Mine, Mexico



Bolivar had another quarter of record plant throughput in Q3 2016 of 250,260 tonnes which was a 21% increase compared to Q3 2015. The record throughput and higher recoveries for all metals helped offset the lower head grades encountered for all metals, and resulted in a 10% increase in copper equivalent production in Q3 2016 compared to Q3 2015.



Copper production of 4.4 million pounds increased 12%, silver production of 95,000 ounces increased 12%, and gold production of 583 ounces decreased 12% in Q3 2016 compared to Q3 2015. The increase in metal production was driven by the higher plant throughput and higher recoveries for all metals during Q3 2016.



The Company expects to see improved production as a result of higher throughput, better head grades and higher recoveries throughout the remainder of this year and into 2017 by concentrating on the development and extraction of higher grade material from known mineralized areas within the Bolivar concession.



A summary of production for the Bolivar Mine for Q3 2016 has been provided below:



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37942/SMT_101416_ENPRcom.003.png





Cusi Mine, Mexico



Total ore processed of 48,863 tonnes during Q3 2016 decreased 6% compared to Q3 2015. Higher head grades for gold and lead, and higher recoveries for all metals, except silver, as well as the start of zinc concentrate production from the plant, during Q1 2016, helped offset the decrease in throughput which resulted in a 10% decrease in silver equivalent production.



Silver production of 172,000 ounces decreased 25%, gold production of 265 ounces increased 27%, while lead production of 1.0 million pounds increased 11% compared to Q3 2015. The Mine also produced 0.4 million pounds of zinc which was the third quarter of zinc production at Cusi.



A summary of production for the Cusi Mine for Q3 2016 has been provided below:



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37942/SMT_101416_ENPRcom.004.png





Quality Control



All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gordon Babcock, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.





About Sierra Metals



Sierra Metals Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on production of precious and base metals from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and its Bolivar Mine and Cusi Mine in Mexico. In addition, Sierra Metals is exploring several precious and base metals targets in Peru and Mexico. Projects in Peru include Adrico (gold), Victoria (copper-silver) and Ipillo (polymetallic) at the Yauricocha Property in the province of Yauyos and the San Miguelito gold properties in Northern Peru. Projects in Mexico include Bacerac (silver) in the state of Sonora and La Verde (gold) at the Batopilas Property in the state of Chihuahua.



The Companys shares trade on the Lima Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima) and on the TSX under the symbol SMT.



For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:



Mike McAllister

Vice President, Corporate Development

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

TF: 1 (866) 493-9646

Email: info(at)sierrametals.com



Mark Brennan

President & CEO

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

TF: 1 (866) 493-9646



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch





Forward-Looking Statements



Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Companys plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events or results. These statements reflect the Companys current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.





Continue to watch our progress at:



Web: www.sierrametals.com

Twitter: sierrametals

Facebook: SierraMetalsInc

LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc







Sierra Metals Inc. ist ein kanadisches Bergbauunternehmen mit Fokus auf der Produktion von Edel- und Buntmetallen aus ihrer Mine Yauricocha in Peru und ihren Minen Bolivar und Cusi in Mexiko. Ferner erkundet Sierra Metals mehrere Edel- und Buntmetallziele in Peru und Mexiko.





