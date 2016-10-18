SFC Energy signs Partner Agreement with FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd for Indian Defense and Industry Markets

FC TecNrgy will market and sell SFC Energy?s defense and industry portfolio of off-grid power sources to the Indian defense, homeland security, and oil & gas markets.

Both partners see a vast potential for SFC Energy?s reliable off-grid power products in the fast developing Indian defense and industry markets.

First defense and industry field tests successfully completed.

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces signature of a Partner Agreement with FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, Haryana, India, to promote marketing and sales of SFC Energy?s fuel cell products to the Indian defense, homeland security, and oil & gas markets.

Many Indian defense and homeland security forces operate in remote and off-grid locations, where an uninterrupted, reliable supply of power is a major logistic challenge. Another industry relying heavily on ultra reliable off-grid power is oil & gas. Here power is needed for the safe operation and surveillance of wells, pipelines and production sites at remote locations.

In the past, these industries had to depend on generators and large, heavy battery banks. In the climatic conditions of India, solar modules alone cannot reliably operate power off-grid applications.

?There is an urgent need in India for alternative technologies that will reliably work in any weather and season, feature easy installation and logistics, and can be hybridized with other power sources?, says Karandeep Singh, Managing Director of FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd. ?SFC Energy?s DMFC performed well in our tests in the most difficult and challenging climatic conditions, e.g. at extremely high altitudes up to 16,500 feet and in extremely low temperatures. After one year of consistently marketing, demonstrating and validating this technology in Indian conditions we can now offer our customers in India a reliable, environmentally friendly, highly flexible power source that will bring them major operational advantages and huge savings in fuel & related fuel logistics. We see a huge potential for this technology here.?



?We see a growing demand for our market leading portfolio of off-grid power solutions in India, as more and more industrial applications are being used away from the grid?, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. ?Our fuel cells also serve as back-up power sources in grid-based applications to reliably power industrial and defense instrument and system in those times, when the public grid is down. We selected FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd as our partner because of their excellent expertise and market knowledge and their in-depth technical know-how and capabilities. They have an excellent network of defense and industry customers.?

SFC fuel cells can be hybridized with other power sources and integrated into weatherproof cabinets as a robust off-grid and back-up power source for industrial applications in the most demanding environmental scenarios. They are fully automatic, maintenance free, remote-controlled, with almost zero noise and thermal emissions, and will reliably operate in the wide temperature range of different climate regions in India and up to very high mountain altitudes.

Additional information on the SFC Energy?s off grid power portfolio for defense, security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.sfc-defense.com, www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.



SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





Company information / Profile:

