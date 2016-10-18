BHT-1200 RFID  Outstanding Performance of DENSOs new Handheld Terminal

The BHT-1200 RFID with modern RFID technology is launched onto the market in October 2016.

The new BHT-1200 RFID by DENSO.

(firmenpresse) - RFID is on the rise. / More and more RFID tags in use in retail and logistics. / DENSOs BHT-1200 RFID is available from October 2016. / Fast reading speed, easy handling, robustness and a long battery performance of up to 60 hours. / Enormous time, resource and cost saving. / DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit are experts for mobile data capture. / Further information on the QR Code, handheld terminals and scanners, mobile data capture and DENSO Auto-ID can be found at http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html. /



Düsseldorf. The IDTechEX Research experts have been closely observing the RFID market since 1999 and publish regularly detailed analyses. Their study RFID Forecasts and Opportunities 2016-2026 includes forecasts and opportunities for the RFID technology for the next ten years. It shows that, especially in retail, there are numerous fields of application. According to IDTechEX Research, the number of tags sold will rise from 8.9 billion in 2015 up to 10.4 billion in 2016. In addition, experts predict, the whole RFID market will be worth 19 billion Dollars by 2026. It is a very exciting new trend in todays technology and the specialists at DENSO for mobile data capture will participate in this development as well. To fulfil their clients wishes, DENSO, inventor of the QR Code and part of the Toyota Group, is introducing a new product with a progressive RFID technology onto the market  the BHT-1200 RFID, which convinces with its extremely fast reading speed and with its long battery performance of up to 60 hours. Further information on DENSO, the QR Code, scanners and handheld terminals, and DENSO Auto-ID can be found at http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.



Automatic payment, labelling, recognition, registration, and storage  all this is possible today with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification). RFID was already introduced to the market in the 1960s. However, it is just now becoming more and more popular. The main reason why RFID has not prevailed up to now against other technologies was the high cost of the RFID tags. Even so, a lot has changed since then. The costs for RFID tags are significantly lower nowadays, which is why more and more companies want to work with RFID, says Dirk Gelbrich, Teamleader Technical Services at the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit. Especially in retail and logistics, the new BHT-1200 RFID by DENSO, member of the Toyota Group and inventor of the QR Code, offers a lot of advantages. For example, the new handheld terminal is ideally suited for inventories and consignment deliveries at any storage and warehouse facilities. Efficiency is extremely important in retail and logistics because much work has to be done in as little time as possible. And this is why RFID is so great: In comparison to the common barcode, numerous articles can be scanned at the same time thanks to this technology. Ultimately, the working hours during an inventory can be decreased dramatically by up to 90 per cent using RFID devices compared to the normal scanning of common barcodes. Instead of having to touch every single item, counting it and sorting it by colour and size, everything can be registered with just one scan when using RFID. That eases the work load immensely, says Gelbrich. Another advantage of the BHT-1200 RFID is its extremely fast reading speed, saving the employees a lot of time scanning bar codes one to one. A further clear benefit of the handheld terminal BHT-1200 RFID is the long battery life, with a capacity of up to 60 hours. Thus, all employees in storage and logistics do not have to worry about the mobile data capture device running out of power in the middle of a shift. Further information about all the DENSO products, such as handheld terminals, and scanners for mobile data capture, the QR Code and about the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can be found here: www.denso-autoid-eu.com.





Once the new BHT-1200 RFID is launched and available, it is going to be very simple for all users to adapt to working with the new handheld terminal. Due to its ergonomic pistol grip, it is very easy to hold and operate. Additionally, the Windows CE operating system is by far the most popular OS on the market today because of its user friendliness. Furthermore, the BHT-1200 RFID can scan tags that are up to five metres away thanks to its built-in long range function. Other advantages are its light weight and its circular polarized antenna that enables 360° scanning of RFID tags in any direction. Not only RFID tags but also barcodes and QR Codes can be read even if they are scratched or otherwise damaged. But there are even more advantages. The scanners large colourful screen and its robustness are two more positive aspects for users today. The complete BHT-1200 series can be operated under extreme temperatures (from 20 degrees to +50 degrees Celsius).



For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, POS, production and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.





QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.



DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit

Immermannstr. 65 B

D-40210 Düsseldorf



Phone +49 (0)211 88 252 450

Fax +49 (0)211 88 252 502



Managing Director:

Takashi Hara



Marketing Assistant:

Sina Haupt

Phone +49 211 88252 403



E-Mail:

Sina.Haupt(at)denso-autoid-eu.com



Press Contact:

PPR Hamburg

Rafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.

Sinstorfer Kirchweg 18

D-21077 Hamburg

Phone +49 (0)40 32 80 89 80

Fax +49 (0)40 32 80 89 81

Mobil: +49 (0)170 310 79 72









More information:

http://http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html



DENSO is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of mobile data capture devices. We follow one mission: Driven by Quality  maximum quality in mobile data capture. Decision-makers in the fields of retail, logistics and production rely on DENSO for their business requirements and in implementing the Internet of Things. DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit of TT Network Integration Europe: http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.

