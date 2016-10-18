Nutritional High Retains Soar Financial Partners to Provide Investor Relations in Europe; Option Issucances Announced



October 18, 2016 - Toronto, Ontario - Toronto, Ontario - Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF, FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Soar Financial Partners as a consultant to organize and arrange road shows for the Company in Germany this month. Soar Financial Partners has no interest, direct or indirect, in Nutritional High or its securities.



Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented: "We are delighted to engage Soar Financial Partners as we realize the importance of reaching out to investors in the European capital markets. We are looking forward to having them expand our investor base, allowing us to achieve our corporate goals on a global scale."



About Soar Financial Partners



Soar Financial Partners, a brand of NorthStar Communications GmbH, is a provider of Investor Relations and Public Relations services to companies looking for a foothold in the European capital markets. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Soar Financial conducts multi-national road shows, offers newsletter exposure, introductions to capital, listing services, as well as other services to companies primarily in the mining space, but also in healthcare, technology and bio-technology. Since its inception in 2011, Soar Financial has established a solid track record of success with a significant client list. For more information, please visit www.soarfinancial.com.



Option Issuances



The Company's board has also approved the issuance of 3,120,000 stock options (Stock Options) as follows:



Ø 170,000 Stock Options to Soar Financial Partners. Each Stock Option is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.135 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Ø 500,000 Stock Options to Boom Capital Partners Inc. Each Stock Option is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.135 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.





Ø An aggregate of 2,450,000 Stock Options to the Companys Directors, Officers, and Consultants. Each Stock Option is exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.135 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.



About Nutritional High International Inc.



Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.



For further information, please contact:



Jim Frazier, CEO

Nutritional High International Inc.

321-576-7171

Email: jfrazier(at)nutritionalhigh.com



-and-



Steven Low

Boom Capital Markets Inc.

(647) 620-5101

Email: steve(at)boomcapitalmarkets.com

www.boomcapitalmarkets.com



Nutritional High International Inc.

77 King Street West, Suite 2905

Toronto, ON M5K 1H1





NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.





