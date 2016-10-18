Bravura Provides an Exploration Update for the Musgrove Creek Gold Project



October 18, 2016 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Bravura Ventures Corp. (CSE: BVQ; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) (Bravura or the Company) is pleased to announce that preliminary field work will commence this week at the Musgrove Creek gold project. Initial reconnaissant work includes surveying of a number of historic drill hole collars, duplicate sampling and re-assaying of specific sections of drill core. Bravura will also be conducting specific gravity (SG) test work with a view of satisfying Quality Assurance & Quality Control standards under National Instrument 43-101 standards. Reconnaissant work and sampling will be included in a new 43-101 which is expected to be completed in November 2016. The specified work will assist Bravura in transitioning the historic preliminary resource estimate to a compliant resource.



Qualified Person



Brandon Macdonald, PGeo, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, that has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.



Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information



