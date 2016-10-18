Solar Nanowire Start-up Sol Voltaics Appoints Industry Veteran Arno Stassen as Director of Product Marketing

Newest addition to Swedish materials company to help accelerate commercialization of efficiency-boosting nanowire technology

(firmenpresse) - LUND, SWEDEN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Swedish advanced solar materials company Sol Voltaics has named experienced solar technology leader Arno Stassen as their new Director of Product Marketing. Dr. Stassen, who most recently was Head of Business Development of the solar energy division at German technology group Heraeus, will oversee Sol Voltaics' product marketing as the company nears commercialization of its highly anticipated solar nanowire technology.

Stassen has over 10 years of experience in the global solar energy industry. Prior to his role at Heraeus where he was instrumental in growing the company's leadership in metallization of silicon and 3rd generation solar cells, Stassen was project leader and part of the consultancy team at the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN), where he led several large research and development programs in crystalline silicon solar cells. Dr Stassen also contributed towards the 2014 and 2015 International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV), the leading organisation in crafting the technology roadmap and driving future innovation in crystalline silicon PV.

"I am very excited to join Sol Voltaics at such a promising time for the company," commented Stassen. "Having worked in advanced PV for the past 10 years, I fully understand the current limitations for the industry in achieving breakthrough efficiency technology at low costs. Sol Voltaics' compelling tandem-layer technology and novel Aerotaxy® nanowire manufacturing process show enormous potential to enable module efficiency improvements up to and above 30 percent. I believe Sol Voltaics is one of the only companies that can deliver a revolutionary change in solar technology, which the industry needs to fully mature into a mainstream energy solution."

Stassen's appointment follows Sol Voltaics' record in May, the largest European solar technology funding round secured by a start-up in the past two years. Earlier this year, the company also announced , a major technology breakthrough showing measurable progress towards Sol Voltaics' ambition to commercialize its solar offering for module manufacturers.

"After securing significant funding and achieving a number of important technology milestones this year, the appointment of Arno as Director of Product Marketing is another major win for Sol Voltaics," commented Erik Smith, CEO of Sol Voltaics. "His experience, reputation and technology expertise will add a new dynamism to our management team as we continue to improve our offering and fulfill our ambition of bringing this transformative technology to market."

Sol Voltaics improves the efficiency of solar energy capture, generation and storage through the use of nanomaterials. A fast-growing company with a strong intellectual property portfolio, Sol Voltaics is developing a high-volume production platform for its patented Aerotaxy® nanowire thin-film process. The company's nanowire solar cell technology will dramatically improve the efficiency of conventional solar modules at competitive costs, contributing to a sustainable energy world. Sol Voltaics is based in Lund, Sweden. Learn more at .

