Portuguese Premier Costa Attended the Inauguration Ceremony of Chinese-Portuguese-English Machine Translation Laboratory

On 11 October 2016, Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa attended the inauguration ceremony of Chinese-Portuguese-English Machine Translation Laboratory at Macao Polytechnic Institute and delivered a speech.

(firmenpresse) - On 11 October 2016, Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa attended the inauguration ceremony of Chinese-Portuguese-English Machine Translation Laboratory at Macao Polytechnic Institute and delivered a speech. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao Special Administrative Region, Dr. Alexis Tam Chon Weng; Deputy Director of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Xue Xiaofeng; President of Macao Polytechnic Institute, Lei Heong Iok; President of Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Zhong Weihe; Global Tone Communication Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereafter refers to GTCOM) Chairman Huang Song and CEO Yu Yang; General Manager of Commercial Press, Yu Dianli; Rector of Polytechnic Institute of Leiria, Nuno Mangas; Vice-rector of University of Coimbra, Luís Filipe Menezes and other important guests attended the inauguration ceremony. CEO of GTCOM Yu Yang, on behalf of the three parties, gave a detailed introduction of Chinese-Portuguese-English Machine Translation Laboratory.



Chinese-Portuguese-English Machine Translation Laboratory is jointly established by GTCOM, Macao Polytechnic Institute and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. It is designed to align with our country's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and to establish Macao as a commercial service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The three parties will carry out in-depth strategic cooperation in fields of cross-language big data think-tank, machine translation , computer-aided translation, speech recognition and semantic search. Meanwhile, they will take advantage of Macao as a meeting point of Chinese and Western culture and an exchange platform for China, European Union and Portuguese-speaking countries, to standardize the quality of Chinese-Portuguese translation, improve the efficiency of translation and set up a good example of coordination between industrial, educational and researching institutions of China and Portugal.





Together with its inauguration ceremony, the joint laboratory launched the first version of Chinese-Portuguese machine translation engine for Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. It has achieved an outstanding quality and has become one of the world's best Chinese-Portuguese machine translation engines so far. In the future, the laboratory will lead further research and development in domains of Chinese-Portuguese & Portuguese-Chinese statistics-based machine translation (MT) technology, small-scale corpora-based MT technology, embedded MT technology, neural network-based MT technology and Portuguese speech recognition technology, etc. The laboratory will focus on improvement of performance and quality of machine translation, so as to provide advanced technology and platform support for Chinese-Portuguese exchange, as well as the governmental, commercial and cultural exchanges of Macao Special Administrative Region.



