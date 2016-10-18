Acando acquires majority interest in Brickmakers, the specialist in app development and web-based solutions

(PresseBox) - Management- and IT consulting company Acando GmbH is pleased to announce the purchase of the majority interest in the app development specialist Brickmakers GmbH. The goal is to combine specialised expertise to benefit customers as well as to grow at an above-average rate in the market segment of app development.

Brickmakers GmbH, located in Koblenz, is a specialist in the implementation of mobile solutions and web applications. The company was founded in 2008 and currently employs 25 staff.

Acando GmbH acquires the majority share in Brickmakers GmbH with effective date of 6th October 2016. With this transaction both parties want to extend their solid market position and enhance their profile together as digital innovation specialists. By combining the complementary offering and linking competencies, customers can expect a more targeted and improved approach. The two companies are aiming to grow at an above-average rate in the market segment of app development. Currently, the combined turnover of both companies within mobile solutions already amounts to more than 4 MEUR per year.

?This strategic merger of 2 successful companies provides a pooled depth of expertise and talent, offering both existing and potential customers a unique state-of-the-art mobile application development?, said Acando?s Managing Director Guido Ahle.

Timo Ziegler, Managing Director Brickmakers GmbH, added: ?The cooperation of our two companies is the answer to increased market demands. It?s a logical step to expand our services and to grow in our market segment?.

About Brickmakers

Creating awesome apps ? excellent solutions not only have to work, they must look good and above all else, be easy to use. Brickmakers, located in Koblenz, is a specialist in the development of mobile applications and web-based solutions. The use of the latest technologies, whether native or cross-platform, on-premise or cloud-based, combined with an innovative UX-design, creates competitive advantages for customers throughout Germany



www.brickmakers.de



Acando is a consulting company whose business concept is to create business value in partnership with its customers by enhancing and streamlining processes, organizations and digital solutions. We stand out due to our ability to combine skills in strategy and business operations with sound technical expertise and a deep understanding of how organizations function. The Group has approximately 1,600 employees allocated over five countries. Acando had sales of more than SEK 2 billion in 2015 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.acando.com

In Germany, Acando GmbH has in addition to its head office in Hamburg further offices in Brunswick, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich. With over 300 employees, Acando GmbH is a partner for innovation in the digital world. Its service offering ranges from consulting services surrounding strategies, methods and technologies, to conceptualisation and the development and management of solutions.

www.acando.de





