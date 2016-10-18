       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Computer & Software


Electrolux Broadens Relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand for Global Talent Management Needs

ID: 501027
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LONDON  Oct. 18, 2016  Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced that Electrolux, a leading global appliance manufacturer, is expanding its use of Cornerstones cloud-based talent management software solutions in an effort to support the company in executing its business strategy.

Electrolux, which has been using Cornerstone Recruiting for more than a year, plans to further leverage capabilities from Cornerstones talent management suite. This includes implementing solutions for learning management, performance management, succession planning, and compensation management, as well as utilising Cornerstone Link, the software companys recently released solution for people data management.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Electrolux is a global leader in household appliances and appliances for professional use, selling more than 60 million products to customers in more than 150 markets every year. Known for its commitment to continuous product innovation, Electrolux aimed to implement an equally innovative approach to talent management across its global operations.

Global Alignment at Electrolux
Following a successful implementation of Cornerstone Recruiting, Electrolux now plans, as a next step, a region by region introduction of Cornerstones talent management suite across its salaried employee population. Enhancements to its current talent management initiatives will include:

 Globally aligned employee data. Leveraging Cornerstone Link, Electrolux will have a global repository of employee data to have more visibility of their organisation and make better business decisions.
 Enhanced learning and development. Through Cornerstone Learning, Electrolux employees will be able to access critical training, as well as participate in handpicked development courses.
 Efficient compensation management. Cornerstone Compensation will enable an intuitive line manager-facing annual salary review process to facilitate Electroluxs pay-for-performance approach.


 Consistent and aligned performance. Cornerstone Performance and Cornerstone Succession will support strategy execution through objectives alignment, continuous feedback and development plans that are in line with future organisational needs.

Comments on the News
During the last 18 months, we have worked together with Cornerstone to make our recruitment module implementation a success, said Andreas Olofsson, vice president of HR Projects, Group HR, Electrolux. We now look forward to a period of close collaboration and partnership developing the other talent management functionalities in order to support our managers and execute the business strategy.

Electrolux has a clear strategy to support the development of its employees, as well as the organisation as a whole, by building a better foundation for global HR processes with our unified solution, said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Cornerstone OnDemand. Were excited to deliver a solution that not only meets the needs of Electroluxs HR team and business leaders, but that will also ultimately help employees realise their potential.

Additional Resources

 For more information about Cornerstones unified talent management suite, visit www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk/products.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Electrolux-Broadens-Relationship-with-Cornerstone-OnDemand-for-Global-Talent



Keywords (optional):

cornerstone, electrolux, talent-management, cornerstone-ondemand, cornerstone-recruiting,



Company information / Profile:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is the global leader in cloud-based learning and talent management software. The companys solutions help organisations realise the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organisations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by more than 2,700 clients worldwide, spanning 26.3 million users across 191 countries and 42 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. https://www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

Kristy Gonzalez
Cornerstone OnDemand
Phone: +1 (310) 382-9563
kgonzalez(at)csod.com

Charlotte Stoel/Lucy Steadman
Firefly Communications
Phone: +44 (0)203 861 3600
cornerstoneteam(at)Fireflycomms.com



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/18/2016 - 11:49
Language: English
News-ID 501027
Character count: 3550
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522 883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 71

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Computer & Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.960
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 255


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z