Experience an African Safari with a Difference From the Air

See the beauty and majesty of Africa and its stunning wildlife from a whole new perspective on an aerial African safari.

(firmenpresse) - Theres something special about an aerial African safari; just ask Prince William, who chose their trip to Lake Rutundu to propose to Kate Middleton, or Brad Pitt, who wooed his in-laws with a flying tour of Namibias Skeleton coast in happier times.



Whether its the ability of small planes and helicopters to reach remote areas inaccessible by other methods of transport, or simply the stunning view of the dramatic African landscape, flying safaris are a unique experience for any would-be explorer.



Of course, there are different ways of doing a flying African safari depending on how you like to travel and what level of comfort you require. Those who dream of boutique huts full of luxe comforts, nestled into breath-taking African landscapes, should consider a luxury Kenyan flying safari. While those who want something more rustic and authentic, camping under canvas in the wild, will be thrilled by the aerial safari of Namibias Skeleton Coast.



Getting Back to Basics in Namibia



A regular draw for the rich and famous who like to rough it (the Rothschilds are regular visitors), the Schoeman Skeleton Coast Safari is a lively, exhilarating private tour run by the Schoeman family for two generations.



Luxury is not a priority on this tour in a small Cesna, a light aircraft, but stunning scenery, fascinating local experiences and untouched landscapes definitely are. Youll eat basic food and sleep in tents with bucket showers but youll be at the heart of one of the most remote places on the continent and feel truly connected to world you inhabit.



Luxury Safari in Kenya



If you want to intersperse stunning aerial views from small planes and helicopters with some truly elegant accommodation then a flying tour of Kenya will not disappoint. Fly across breath-taking landscapes, taking in the countrys beautiful, exotic wildlife before landing at a series of luxurious boutique hotels.



Flights land so that you can spend your days exploring the Masai Mara game reserve and searching for the Big Five. At night you can relax in a luxury tent with 270 degree views of the landscape and enjoy world-class cuisine provided by fully-trained chefs.





Dont Forget Insurance



Travel insurance is a vital part of any holiday planning, but especially so when you go off the beaten track. On an African safari, complications with travel arrangements or health can arise quite suddenly and may be expensive to put right, so its always worth making sure you are fully covered for all eventualities before you go.



This isnt a package holiday to a beach; on an African safari like this you will be travelling to remote areas of the world, and its important to stay safe by making sure youre covered. But then thats exactly the point: on an aerial tour youll be seeing parts of the continent that very few people have. Whether its the 1.2 billion-year-old black rock deserts of Namibia or the endless Mara plains of Kenya, a flying safari is a truly unique experience.





More information:

http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/Africa



