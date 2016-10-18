You wouldnt go away for leisure without a holiday checklist, so why not make a checklist to ensure you remember everything you need for your business travel.
(firmenpresse) - There is so much to think about when youre preparing for a business trip that it can feel a little overwhelming. To make things easier weve adapted the traditional holiday checklist specifically for business travellers.
Laptop, Smart Phone and Chargers
The key tools to working on the go, no business or holiday checklist would be complete without the laptop, smart phone and, of course, the chargers needed to keep them topped up. If youve got these you can keep in touch with home and the office, and carry on working even if youre trapped at an airport with a delayed flight.
Bring Your Own Tech
It can be frustrating relying on hotel Wi-Fi or searching around for power points so try to make yourself as self sufficient on the tech front as you can when you travel.
Charge up a power pack so that you can charge any of your devices from it if youre running low and cant get to a power point. Bring your own Wi-Fi card so that you dont need to rely on hotspots and slow free Wi-Fi. And always pack an extra USB stick you never know when youre going to need to transfer information to hotel printers, or swap data with other professionals.
Pack a Multi-Charger
It can be frustrating searching round hotel rooms for enough sockets to charge all your devices, and if youre going abroad then youll need to remember an adaptor for each one. But if you pack a multi-charger you can plug all your chargers into it and youll only need one adapter.
Business Cards
Its great to meet and network while youre away on a business trip, but all that time and energy will be wasted if the people you encounter cant remember your name or how to contact you once theyre back in the office.
Make sure you have enough cards to hand out liberally. If youre going abroad, having them printed in English and the language of the people youre meeting is a nice touch.
Stay Fresh
From breath mints to hand gel, its a good idea to pack items which can freshen you up quickly in the middle of the day. You dont want to get ill while youre away so antibacterial gel can keep you protected even after a full morning of hand shaking.
Make a Note
It may sound old fashioned but having a pen and paper in your bag can be a great way to jot down notes of names, companies or products youd like to find out more about when you get home.
Pack Smart
If you only have space for one suit, then pack several different coloured shirts and a couple of pairs of shoes so that you can alter your look without a complete change. Think smart and casual so that you can dress up or down, depending on the occasion.
Travel Documents
Dont forget to put all your travel documents together before you leave and store them somewhere easily accessible while youre on the road. Things to remember may include:
Tickets and booking confirmations
Travel itinerary
Passport and visas
Medical card
Travel insurance details
Driving licence
Frequent flier card
Dont Forget Insurance
Theres so much to remember when travelling for business but, just like on your holiday checklist, never forget to include travel insurance. If anything goes wrong its reassuring to know that youll be looked after.
Remember to carry the details of your insurance with you, including the insurance companys phone number so that you can contact them if the worst does happen.
Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel insurance.
