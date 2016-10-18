The Ultimate Business Travellers Checklist

You wouldnt go away for leisure without a holiday checklist, so why not make a checklist to ensure you remember everything you need for your business travel.

(firmenpresse) - There is so much to think about when youre preparing for a business trip that it can feel a little overwhelming. To make things easier weve adapted the traditional holiday checklist specifically for business travellers.



Laptop, Smart Phone and Chargers



The key tools to working on the go, no business or holiday checklist would be complete without the laptop, smart phone and, of course, the chargers needed to keep them topped up. If youve got these you can keep in touch with home and the office, and carry on working even if youre trapped at an airport with a delayed flight.



Bring Your Own Tech



It can be frustrating relying on hotel Wi-Fi or searching around for power points so try to make yourself as self sufficient on the tech front as you can when you travel.



Charge up a power pack so that you can charge any of your devices from it if youre running low and cant get to a power point. Bring your own Wi-Fi card so that you dont need to rely on hotspots and slow free Wi-Fi. And always pack an extra USB stick  you never know when youre going to need to transfer information to hotel printers, or swap data with other professionals.



Pack a Multi-Charger



It can be frustrating searching round hotel rooms for enough sockets to charge all your devices, and if youre going abroad then youll need to remember an adaptor for each one. But if you pack a multi-charger you can plug all your chargers into it and youll only need one adapter.



Business Cards



Its great to meet and network while youre away on a business trip, but all that time and energy will be wasted if the people you encounter cant remember your name or how to contact you once theyre back in the office.



Make sure you have enough cards to hand out liberally. If youre going abroad, having them printed in English and the language of the people youre meeting is a nice touch.



Stay Fresh





From breath mints to hand gel, its a good idea to pack items which can freshen you up quickly in the middle of the day. You dont want to get ill while youre away so antibacterial gel can keep you protected even after a full morning of hand shaking.



Make a Note



It may sound old fashioned but having a pen and paper in your bag can be a great way to jot down notes of names, companies or products youd like to find out more about when you get home.



Pack Smart



If you only have space for one suit, then pack several different coloured shirts and a couple of pairs of shoes so that you can alter your look without a complete change. Think smart and casual so that you can dress up or down, depending on the occasion.



Travel Documents



Dont forget to put all your travel documents together before you leave and store them somewhere easily accessible while youre on the road. Things to remember may include:

Tickets and booking confirmations

Travel itinerary

Passport and visas

Medical card

Travel insurance details

Driving licence

Frequent flier card



Dont Forget Insurance



Theres so much to remember when travelling for business but, just like on your holiday checklist, never forget to include travel insurance. If anything goes wrong its reassuring to know that youll be looked after.



Remember to carry the details of your insurance with you, including the insurance companys phone number so that you can contact them if the worst does happen.





More information:

http://insuremore.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family and annual travel insurance. Besides offering great deals on the best travel insurance for your needs, Patrick also shares valuable tips to help you tick off your holiday checklist and plan for a hassle free business or leisure trip.

PressRelease by

Insuremore

Date: 10/18/2016 - 12:01

Language: English

News-ID 501030

Character count: 3868

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Insuremore



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/10/2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease