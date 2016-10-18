Industry Leaders to Address Challenges of Broadcast and Data Services at Myanmar Satellite Forum

Third annual satellite forum to be held in Yangon in December

18th October 2016  The challenges posed by evolving broadcast and data services are among the topics due to be discussed by more than 20 satellite industry experts as luminaries from across the globe descend on South East Asia for the third annual Myanmar Satellite Forum. The programme will focus on Myanmars needs to enhance both its social development as well as the requirements of government, business and the broadcasting industry.



Confirmed sponsors for the December forum include representatives from Arianespace, Eutelsat, Gilat, Intelsat, Newtec, SES and VT iDirect, while Advantech, APT, Asiasat, Amplus and Network Innovations are all among those already signed-up as exhibitors for the event  which will be held in Yangon for the third consecutive year.



The Platinum sponsor for the forum is KBZ Gateway, whose CEO, Stephane Lamoureux, will participate in the panel titled, What to expect from todays advanced VSAT networks.



Co-located with the CommuniCast Myanmar Exhibition, the Forum takes place at Novotel Yangon Max on Wednesday, December 7 and presents an opportunity to meet and do business in one of Asias most exciting emerging markets.



Satellite connectivity provides the networks of Myanmar with the opportunity to make key advances in social and economic development, and events like this are crucial to that growth, said Semir Hassanaly, Market Director, Cellular Backhaul and Trunking, at Newtec, who will speak on the Backhaul panel at the Forum. The Myanmar Satellite Forum continues to be a key event in our calendar and we look forward to attending again this year, with backhaul and broadband connectivity high on our show agenda.



The Myanmar Satellite Forum anticipates a keynote address from the Ministry of Information and from the Ministry of Transport & Communications Information Technology and Cyber Security Department, as well as panel discussions on the countrys connectivity deployments and provisions for enterprise networks.





The third Myanmar Satellite Forum provides a platform for government, industry and service providers to exchange ideas, develop relationships and build partnerships, said Show Director Rupert Owen. The fact that many of the sponsors are returning for another year speaks volumes about the value of the Forum.



For more details about the Myanmar Satellite Forum, including information on how to sponsor the event, please visit www.myanmarsatelliteforum.com. Complimentary executive passes are available for nominated Myanmar nationals.



To register to attend the show as either an exhibitor or a visitor, or find out more about the show itself, please visit www.communicastmyanmar.com.







