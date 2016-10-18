The Best Wine Bars in Geneva

Heres a list of five great wine bars in Geneva that celebrate worldly wines, great tapas and friendly environments.

(firmenpresse) - Earthy; oaky; classy; fruity; if your mouth isnt watering by now then youre not a true wine fan. But for those of you who are, when you visit Geneva there are dozens of elegant places you can go to taste the finest of grape juice. Weve put together a list of our five favourite wine bars in the cosmopolitan city.



Boulevard Du Vin



This bar is famous for its wide selection of wines. It doubles as a store, so when you find the perfect flavour, you can buy a bottle to take home and share with friends. Boulevard Du Vin is ideal for tasting new and popular arrivals alongside delicious food platters and tapas. This bar has knowledgeable and friendly waiters to help choose the best wine for you!



Soleil Rouge



This popular wine bar is perfect for any occasion. During the day, enjoy tapas and cheese with your glass of wine. Join a tasting session if you fancy a fun activity in the evening. At night, go wild as the bar transforms into a night club. Famous for its Spanish selection of drinks and food, you can get that extra glimpse of European culture at the Soleil Rouge when you visit Geneva.



Le Rouge et Le Blanc



This wine bar attracts many people so make reservations in advance to secure a spot. Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, this is a great place to unwind after an exciting day exploring the area. Whether youre travelling alone or with a friend, the attentive service will welcome you in with open arms and great wine suggestions. You cant beat the exquisite taste of these drinks paired with a commanding view of the lake, Jura Mountains and Jet dEau.



Wine and Beef Levrier



Calling all steak and wine lovers from far and wide! This luxurious restaurant attracts local and international visitors. Enjoy a full course meal from fresh salad, to delicious meat and wine, to a scrumptious dessert. Be seated indoors in a leather-backed booth or enjoy your feast outside on the large patio.





Quimporte Bar a Vin



For a fancier evening, visit Genevas upscale wine bar  Quimporte Bar a Vin. Escape the tourists and enjoy a night listening to smooth jazz on the outdoor terrace or in an armchair at the fireplace while dining on tapas and worldly wines. Imported from France, Spain and Argentina, youll be spoiled for choice in this downtown establishment.



How to Get There



For a lavish city escape, this is the ideal European destination to visit. Geneva is easy to get to from London: for about £90, British Airways  the largest airline in the United Kingdom  can bring you there in a short 1 hour and 35 minutes. If you are looking for a classier mode of transportation, a seven hour train journey that takes you through beautiful scenery costs £109.



