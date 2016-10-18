Chamonix: Love is in the Air

Chamonix is a world renowned ski town  did you know that it is also the perfect location for a romantic getaway? Read on to find out why.

(firmenpresse) - It doesnt have to be Valentines Day to take the opportunity to show your other half how much they mean to you  every day matters when it comes to spreading the love! From small gestures to grand displays of affection, there are so many different ways to say I love you. Ive been married for 25 years and I can still sweep my wife off her feet with one simple move: the element of surprise! In my opinion, one of the best ways to show your loved one how much you care is by making the effort to organise a surprise getaway for two. Let me tell you why you should visit Chamonix for a romantic holiday that you will never forget.



Where to Begin?



There are so many things to do in Chamonix that are perfect for lovebirds. From fairy-tale sleigh-rides in the snow to indulging in a couples massage at one of the many spa resorts after a long day of skiing, there is something for every couple to try. If you are feeling adventurous, put your skates on and test out some of the citys natural ice-rinks, or bring your hiking boots with you to attempt climbing the stunning Mont Blanc together.



Picture Perfect



Not so keen on the idea of trekking up the highest mountain in Europe, but still want to witness the breath-taking views of the Alps? Why not treat your loved one (and yourself) to an unforgettable experience when you visit Chamonix by booking a helicopter ride over Mont Blanc. Sit back and relax (if you can) as you are whisked through the air by your pilot, and enjoy the scenery. Or, for the real adrenaline junkies, you might consider booking a paragliding tour for two  not for the faint-hearted, but a truly memorable experience.



If the very idea of helicopters and paragliders leaves you feeling dizzy, another top tip of mine is to book a hotel room with an outdoor balcony, so you can enjoy watching the sunset over the mountain tops with a glass of wine in hand  bliss!



Wining and Dining with a Difference





Chamonix is a gastronomic heaven  with so many different restaurants to choose from, though, it can be difficult to select the right one for the perfect romantic evening. My top choice, Les Vieilles Luges, is more than just a restaurant: located in a 250-year-old farmhouse that can only be accessed by skis or the Maison Neuve chairlift, you will feel like you and your loved one have gone back in time. The cosy, wooden interior and traditional French dishes such as boeuf bourguignon are served with homemade mulled wine by the warm, log fire. A little slice of heaven!



Book Now with Shuttle Direct



If you are ready to visit Chamonix for your perfect romantic getaway, book your airport transfer with Shuttle Direct to ensure that the journey to your final destination is as smooth as possible. If you book with Shuttle Direct in advance of your departure, one of our friendly and reliable drivers will be waiting for you at the airport to drop you off at your hotel or chalet straight away. Leave the driving to us, so you can enjoy each others company and start planning your first adventure together!





