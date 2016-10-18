Fun Off the Slopes in Chamonix

The popular Chamonix offers more than just skiing. This beautiful Alpine location is also renowned for its shopping, cable cars, helicopter rides and much more.

(firmenpresse) - Chamonix may be the world capital of freeride skiing but it offers so much more. Located between Italy and Switzerland, this incredible Alpine scene attracts people from all over the world. With many exciting off-slope activities, visit Chamonix for an ideal holiday of luxury.



Shopping



Pack lightly for your trip out to Chamonix because with the variety of shops you can visit here, youll no doubt be tempted to bring home a new wardrobe. From sportswear to designer fashion, Chamonixs high street has something for everyone. The quirky atmosphere of the area, the unique buildings, and the surrounding mountain range gives browsing the shops a distinct vibe that you can only find if you visit Chamonix.



From the end of June to the beginning of August, the high street celebrates an annual sale. Get great bargains in North Face, Patagonia, Timberland, Swarovski and many more. When you get hungry, every Sunday the market sells local produce, or La Spiga DOro serves authentic Italian food without even crossing the border.



On The Mountain



If you dont fancy skiing but you still crave the experience of the Alps, Chamonix has many opportunities. You can enjoy the areas magnetism at an easy pace.



The Aiguille Cable Car is a popular way to scale the mountain. As the highest cable car in Europe at 3842 meters, you can experience an exhilarating ride complete with striking views of the Alps. The Montenvers Railway is a classic mode to experience the slopes. The old cog railway begins near Chamonix Station and terminates with an amazing view of the Mer de Glace. Take a walk through the ice caves drilled into the enormous glacier.



If you visit Chamonix with a taste for adventure, and the trains and cable car arent thrilling enough for you, treat yourself to a breath-taking helicopter ride with Pascal, one of Europes finest helicopter pilots.



Under Cover



When you visit Chamonix, relaxing is made easy with the wonderful leisure options nearby. Have a day at any of the three spas in the area: Le Bachal, Thermes de Saint Gervais or Lavey-les-Bains. The Richard Bozon sports centre has a swimming pool, sauna, steam rooms, indoor tennis and much more. Finish your day with a film at Cinema Vox. With the range of Hollywood blockbusters to mountain movies, its the perfect way to unwind.





How to Get There



With plenty of unusual things to do, Chamonix is a prime choice for a holiday. In a short 1 hour and 35 minutes, British Airways can fly you from London to Geneva for as little as £91. If you prefer a more scenic route, a return train costs £109 and offers seven hours of relaxing, admiring the views and enjoying good food.



About Shuttle Direct



Shuttle Direct are the leading airport transfer providers across Europe and North Africa. With an efficient online booking system, all your travel arrangements can be made in advance so when you get off your flight, we will be waiting. From Geneva, Shuttle Direct can bring you to Chamonix in only 90 minutes.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/transfers/Chamonix/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If you're planning to visit Chamonix for a ski holiday, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you get to and from the airport swiftly and safely with your ski luggage and ski equipment.



PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 501066

Character count: 3340

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease