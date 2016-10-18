iPass to Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 3

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- (NASDAQ: IPAS), the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, announced it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 3, 2016 following the close of regular market trading.

The company intends to host a live conference call to discuss its financial results, business activities and outlook at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, November 3, 2016. To join the call, please dial-in 10 minutes in advance: toll-free at 877-397-0298 or direct at 719-325-4747 with a participant confirmation code of 2616516. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website at . The webcast replay will be available until iPass reports its fourth quarter 2016 results.

The telephone replay dial-in numbers are 888-203-1112 and 719-457-0820 and will be available until November 11, 2016, 5:00 p.m. Pacific time. The confirmation code for the replay is 2616516.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Kirsten Chapman



Becky Herrick

LHA Investor Relations

415 433-3777





