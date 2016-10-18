       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Advertising, PR and Marketing


Pennine Petroleum Corporation secures credit facility for up to C$1M

ID: 501072
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Pennine Petroleum Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PNN) (or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into a Credit Facility ("Credit Facility") for up to C$1,000,000. Funds used as part of the Credit Facility will be used to advance certain oil and natural gas projects in Canada and Albania.

This Credit Facility has been provided by Inclusive Energy Ltd., a Canadian-based oil and gas subsidiary of the Habib Group. The Credit Facility can be drawn by mutual agreement, with written notice given by the Corporation. Any funds drawn down as part of the Credit Facility will be subject to an agreed-upon interest rate. Repayment terms and conditions will be determined if and when any funds are requested as part of the Credit Facility.

"Pennine is pleased to announce this Credit Facility, as it will provide management with the confidence to accelerate the development of Pennine's assets in Canada and Albania," says N. Desmond Smith, Pennine's Chief Financial Officer.

"This will ensure that Pennine's ongoing investment program in accretive energy projects will remain on course in this current period of economic opportunity," adds Mr. Smith. "The Corporation is well positioned to take advantage of the current business climate for both oil and natural gas, domestically and internationally."

Mr. Bilal Hydrie, a Pennine director and the president and CEO of Inclusive Energy Ltd., says: "I am pleased to be working with Pennine on the further development of the Corporation's assets, and I fully approve of this business initiative."

About Pennine Petroleum Corporation: Pennine Petroleum Corporation is an emerging oil and gas exploration and development company () currently active in Albania and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:


Pennine Petroleum Corporation
Desmond Smith
403.277.4421
403.277.4439 (FAX)


Dean Stuart
403.617.7609



More information:
http://www.penninecorp.com/



Keywords (optional):

pennine-petroleum-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/18/2016 - 11:01
Language: English
News-ID 501072
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pennine Petroleum Corporation
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 32

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Advertising, PR and Marketing




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.960
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 257


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z