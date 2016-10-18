Long Island Med Spa Rebrands Comprehensive Medical-Grade Skin Care Line

Deep Blue Med Spa offers personalized, professional-quality skin care treatments under the rebranded product line name ProBLUE MD

(firmenpresse) - LONG ISLAND, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- In addition to the variety of non-surgical treatments available at Deep Blue Med Spa (DBMS), the award-winning team of doctors and skin care experts offers a medical-grade skin care line to help patients rejuvenate their skin at home. Rebranded under the name , the advanced line of products was designed as a complete treatment system for various skin types and to improve a multitude of skin concerns. The doctors explain this system is intended to reinforce the services performed at DBMS and help maintain the results patients have achieved.

According to the doctors at , who oversee the services at DBMS, ProBLUE MD products contain ingredients that are well-known, medical strength, and considered safe, creating the potential for patients to achieve optimal results. They note that the products are carefully calibrated to fulfill each patient's individual skin care needs and help them achieve their goals. To do this, the skin care professionals create customized treatment plans.

To provide the best skin care results possible, the team provides integrated care through a skin concern diagnosis, product recommendation, and explanation of the product use and benefits. The comprehensive skin care line includes a range of cleansers, serums, scrubs, moisturizers, and sunscreens. ProBLUE MD helps treat a wide array of skin concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, acne, dark spots, redness, and much more. With a combination of professional expertise and pharmaceutical-grade formulas, the doctors believe patients can effectively enhance their skin's natural beauty.

Whether a patient visits DBMS for a routine skin assessment or a full skin rejuvenation makeover, the team is committed to helping them look and feel beautiful. The skin care line's mission of "More Than Skin Deep" encompasses this belief that the comprehensive formulas actually help to restore healthy skin while delivering a more youthful appearance for a sense of total wellbeing.

Overseen by the plastic surgeons at the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, is composed of licensed medical aestheticians, physician assistants and other qualified and highly experienced professionals. The med spa offers only doctor-recommended and clinically tested products and services, with the goal of helping patients achieve unparalleled results for their skin. DBMS is known for its high quality of care and was voted Best Laser Treatment Center by Long Island Press. Patients can visit one of their many convenient office locations on Long Island or on Park Avenue in Manhattan.

For more information about Deep Blue Med Spa, please visit deepbluemedspa.com and lipsg.com.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

Garden City Office:



999 Franklin Avenue

First Floor

Garden City, NY 11530

(516) 665-1922



Babylon Office:

200 W. Main Street

Building A, Suite 101

Babylon, NY 11702

(631) 376-0656



Manhattan Office:

1111 Park Avenue

Suite 1G

New York, NY 10128

(212) 879-8506



East Hills Office:

2200 Northern Blvd.

Suite 201

East Hills, NY 11548

(516) 439-5500



(858) 200-0044





More information:

http://www.deepbluemedspa.com/



Deep Blue Med Spa LIPSG

