Endonovo Therapeutics Announces Registration Statement on Form S-1 has been Declared Effective

Financing will Allow Endonovo to Conduct Pre-Clinical Studies on Liver Inflammation and Regeneration Using the Company's Non-Invasive Electroceutical Platform

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a developer of bioelectronic devices and non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory conditions in vital organs, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the resale of up to 16,676,057 shares of the Company's common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share (the "Common Shares") held by or that may be acquired by certain securityholders of the Company named in the registration statement.

The registration statement, while effective, allows the selling securityholders named in the registration statement to publicly resell the Common Shares. Endonovo will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares by the selling securityholders.

The registration statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at or via the Company's IR website at .

Endonovo Chairman and CEO, Alan Collier, stated "We are excited to have access to this capital in order to conduct our pre-clinical studies on treating inflammation and augmenting regeneration in the liver using our non-invasive technology." Mr. Collier went on to say, "We are using this financing to accelerate our platform into clinical trials."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo's Immunotronics platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions, such as acute liver injury and fulminant hepatic failure, using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company's non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target inflammation and cell death.

The Company's Cytotronics platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.



Mr. Steven Barnes

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

(800) 701-1223, Ext. 108





