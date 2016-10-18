Ultrafast, Elastic and Smart  The primary needs of the Wireline Network of the future, says ZTE

(firmenpresse) - London. 18 October 2016: The Wireline Network is at the heart of network transformation, said the VP of ZTE at Broadband World Forum today. Dr. Li Ming said there were three factors behind the successful evolution of the network Ultrafast speeds, Elasticity to enable the network to adapt to different applications, and Smart systems for successful management.
ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has supplied 600+ operators in more than 130 countries with Wireline technology. At the Forum, Dr. Ming explained how ZTE identified these three service and content drivers from five trends of the future under its VOICE acronym: Virtuality, Openness, Intelligence, Cloudification, and the Internet of Everything.
We are entering the most exciting and challenging time that the Wireline Network has ever faced, but the industry is determined and at ZTE we see these five trends as being vital and complementing each other as we transition towards a network that is IoT and 5G capable, he said.
"The virtuality of SDN and NFV is now appearing, with open standards and intelligence supporting this," Dr. Li continued. "A combination of these technologies and immense cloudification will go a long way to making the Internet of Things a reality.
These overlapping trends, said Dr. Li, meant that the key elements for Ultrafast were high bandwidth, high levels of integration, low energy consumption and low latency; for Elasticity was the restructure of the network and the ability to adapt, while for Smart he saw efficient O&M services, multi-layer self-control and big data analysis as being vital.
Dr. Li continued to support ZTEs idea that Smart systems are highly cost efficient in this cloud era, announcing that they have found a 25% operational cost saving with the Wireline Network, along with a 29% revenue growth, due to the predictive modelling of the system.
"In a world in which network demands are constantly changing, networks need to support all services, upgrade, be smarter, and also adapt to different applications. ZTEs solutions are the Wireline VOICE of the future, concluded Dr. Li.
ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTEs M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTEs products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.
