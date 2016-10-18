PPL Electric & BRIDGE Energy Group Highlight Approach for Improving Utility Operations With Data

(firmenpresse) - MARLBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- (BRIDGE), today announced that Tom Green, a company Analytics Solution Architect, will join Alan Lytz of Pennsylvania Power and Light (PPL) at the upcoming Utility Analytics Week, to highlight the value analytics brings to improving utility operations and customer satisfaction. BRIDGE is an industry leader for improving utility operational performance by combining business, OT and IT domain expertise. The company's latest results may be viewed here:

Held from October 31 to November 2, in Atlanta's Loews Atlanta Hotel, Utility Analytics Week is a one-of-a-kind event created for utility professionals by utility professionals, and backed by the Utility Analytics Institute. Nearly 450 analytics champions and utility business leaders from around the world will gather at the event.

At the event, Green and Lytz will team up to present "" on November 1, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The presentation will unveil PPL's strategy to become a reliability and operational efficiency leader through the use of advanced analytics. The session will provide an overview of how PPL established an extensible framework for T&D operational asset data and analytics leveraging PI Historian, PI Asset Framework, and visualization. The interactive session will also address why PPL selected an independent industry leader such as BRIDGE Energy Group, to help define and execute their strategy.

"There is a wealth of operational data that is locked in individual databases and often overlooked because it's too difficult to extract and present in an understandable format," Green said. "Working with partners such as PPL Electric, we are breaking down these data silos and creating informative solutions for better use of data for near real-time decision making, reliability, and improving customer experiences."

BRIDGE is continuing its ongoing efforts to help facilitate meaningful conversations between top utilities, which have included leading peer-to-peer roundtable dinners on advancements in grid analytics. Glen Sartain, VP of Grid Analytics at BRIDGE added, "We are eager to share our experience and insights from the PPL project with the Utility Analytics Week's attendees."

