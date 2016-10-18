Neustar Selects Central London as Headquarters for Expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

(firmenpresse) - Neustar Expands its Footprint Outside the USA with New Westminster Office
October 18, 2016 LONDON and STERLING, Va. Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has expanded its EMEA headquarters to a new office location in central London (Westminster). From October 2016, the new Neustar office in St. Jamess Park will be focused on delivering security and marketing solutions to customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa and has capacity for approximately sixty Neustar employees responsible for sales, marketing, account management and support.
The new office in the high tech, circular building at 21 Palmer Street covers 6,426 square feet and marks the expansion of Neustars presence outside of the United States. Neustars other global locations, include San Francisco, Washington DC, New York, Tokyo, Hamburg, Melbourne, Costa Rica, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Neustars previous UK presence was near Heathrow, to the west of Greater London.
In Europe we are experiencing rapid growth, which reflects an increase in opportunities for our businesses in EMEA. This is all good news and means we need to open a larger head office in the region. As all our other global offices are in excellent locations, it made sense for us to choose a premier position in central London from where we can effectively service our EMEA client base, said Brian Foster, Senior Vice President of Information Services, Neustar.
For more information please visit:
Neustar offices: https://www.neustar.biz/about-us/contact-us
Neustar MarketShare offices: http://www.marketshare.com/contact-us
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Neustar-Selects-Central-London-as-Headquarters-for-Expansion-in-Europe
Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar (NYSE: NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, were trusted by the worlds great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isnt who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before theyre a problem. Because were also an experienced manager of some of the worlds most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 12,000 clients worldwide with decisionsnot just data. More information is available at http://www.neustar.biz
Clinton Karr
Clinton.karr(at)neustar.biz
(415) 590-4611
