InfiNet Wireless Launch Industry Leading Carrier-Grade Point-to-Point Wireless Solution

(firmenpresse) - With speeds of up to 1Gb/s, the new InfiLINK XG 1000 is the fastest Point-to-Point wireless solution available in the marketplace today



Valletta, Malta:  18 October 2016 - InfiNet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, has announced at GITEX Technology Week 2016 the InfiLINK XG 1000, its latest addition to an already comprehensive product portfolio.



This new wireless solution builds on the success of InfiNets already well-established InfiLINK XG product, which has successfully been deployed globally in over 150 projects to date, only 12 months after its initial launch in 2015. The InfiLINK 1000 is designed specifically to meet the backhauling needs of wireless internet service providers (WISPs), as well as backhauling applications such as digital oilfields, 4G/LTE base station connectivity, to name but a few. It is able to provide throughputs of up to 1 Gb/s over the air in 5 GHz license-free frequency bands, effectively doubling the capacity of the InfiLINK XG.



We are really excited about this latest addition to our product portfolio, it once again reinforces our position as an industry leader within the global wireless market and our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President of InfiNet Wireless. Our portfolio of products continues to grow and to support our customers with the very latest wireless technologies to not only satisfy their ever-increasing demand for high-bandwidth connectivity, but to also add significant value to their own business models. Our flexible business approach has earned us a reputation second-to-none and contributed to our company becoming the de-facto choice for many service providers from all sectors of the industry, something we are very proud of.



In addition to the InfiLINK XG 1000, InfiNet Wireless have also launched an extended range of its award-winning InfiLINK XG models which now support new frequency bands - 2.x GHz, 3.x GHz and 4.x GHz, as well as the previous 5.x GHz and 6.x GHz bands. With spectral efficiency as high as 13 Mbps/Hz and a real throughput of up to 130 Mbps in just 10M Hz of spectrum, the InfiLINK XG models are ideal for unlicensed backhauling in the standard Wi-Fi frequency bands. These are ideal whether for mobile operators where there is a need for high-capacity access, or in-band small-cell LTE backhaul and public safety networks.





We will also showcase our new generation InfiMAN 2x2 product family, complemented by a brand-new smart antenna base station sector unit (known as the Qmxb) and a new range of subscriber terminals fitted with 300 mW (25 dBm) radio transmit modules. These latest additions to our Point-to-Multipoint family were designed specifically for high-density WISP applications, video surveillance deployments in areas where unlicensed 5 GHz spectrum is congested and for Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) wireless connectivity in urban environments.



InfiNet Wireless has been directly active in the Middle East for more than ten years now, delivering strategic projects in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt, to name but a few. In the past three years alone, we have seen our business in the region grow at an average rate of 35% year-on-year and we strongly believe that we can build upon our past and current successes in the region to establish an even bigger footprint, said Kamal. GITEX is key to this growth strategy as it not only provides us with a platform to showcase our latest wireless solutions, but also presents us with a golden opportunity to enhance existing relationships and nurture new ones with partners and end customers alike. We hope to contribute significantly to this major event, as we have done for the past nine years!



InfiNet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, InfiNet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 23 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making InfiNet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity. With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, InfiNet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with InfiNet Wireless on social media: (at)InfinetW

