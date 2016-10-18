Popular Statistics Consultation Network Splits Its Operations Into 3 Specialized Statistics Services

Help With Statistics, an online network of professional statistics consultants, has restructured all its consultation services according to its target markets.

(firmenpresse) - Help With Statistics is a network of statistics professionals  it offers consultation and advisory statistics services via the internet. The network serves a wide range of clients from all over the world.



Help With Statistics has redefined its service delivery model to create three specialized statistics consultation packages to serve its major target markets. According to the network's website, each consultation package features a comprehensive list of specialized statistics services for a particular market segment. The first package provides specialized statistics consultation services to graduate students and university faculty. The second package features specialized statistics consultation services for clinical and social science researchers. The third package offers specialized statistics consultation services to marketers, advertisers, nonprofits, and businesses.



Help With Statistics has introduced a specialized consultation services package for graduate students and university faculty who are required to publish. This is an academic-oriented consultation package that provides specialized assistance to clients facing difficulties in basic and advanced statistics on any type of research project including theses, dissertations, capstone projects, journal articles, textbook chapters, and books related to statistical data analysis for researchers and writers. According to the network's website, this package is designed for "graduate students and professors who are having difficulty defining their research problems and hypotheses, determining sample sizes, designing surveys, selecting research methods, writing methods chapters, and interpreting the resulting findings from collected data." Help With Statistics assures potential clients that its consultants are proficient in all statistical programs including SPSS, STATA, SAS, LISREL, EQS, AMOS, MPlus, JMP, and HLM. The consultation network claims that students who choose this consultation package will receive multiple benefits including enhanced project comprehension, better preparation and higher confidence during project presentation, and significant savings in time and tuition expenses.





The second statistics consultation package is designed for clinical and social science researchers. Help With Statistics lists several specialized biostatistics and general statistics consultation services, such as statistical modeling, reporting, and presentations, and grant writing, for researchers opting for this package. According to the network's website, its consultants will "help clinical and social science researchers develop research questions, design methods, analyze and interpret collected data, prepare tables and graphs, develop oral and written presentations, write and review research grant proposals, and address the comments of reviewers and editors." To address statistics and problems in specialized research paradigms, this statisticians network offers consultations in biology, nursing, public health, sociology, psychology, medical and veterinary sciences, and population genetics.



Help With Statistics has created a third consultation package for businesses, marketers, advertisers, and charitable organizations. The network's statistics consultants will assist businesses and nonprofit organizations in the analysis and interpretation of market research data. They will also clarify complex research findings to all stakeholders and then advise the clients on how to use the research findings and statistical reports to "improve your business practices, reduce costs, and increase revenue."



To request any of these statistics consultation services, visit the network's website at http://helpwithstatistics.com and request a quote by filling in the provided form  The quote is absolutely free.



