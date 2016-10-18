TempWorks Honored as Bronze Stevie(R) Award Winner in 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Staffing software company recognized for providing superior talent acquisition and retention solutions that help companies foster a positive and healthy work environment

(firmenpresse) - EAGAN, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- , the leader in staffing software, is named a Stevie® Award winner in the first annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognizes the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. TempWorks was honored with a Bronze Stevie® in the category of Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year, and the company's CEO, David Dourgarian, was recognized as a People-Focused CEO of the Year at the bronze level.

"Working in the staffing and software industries requires having the experience and vision to provide time-saving -- life-saving -- services to others. If we do our job really well, the industry benefits as much as we do," said David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks. "We are privileged to be among the first companies honored with this new and prestigious award. This recognition bolsters our place as the leading provider of integrated staffing software, payroll funding and back office outsourcing that keeps our customers happy and profitable."

TempWorks was selected from more than 250 organizations around the world evaluated in this year's award competition. The judging process was facilitated by a panel of more than 50 professionals in a wide range of HR-related categories. Dourgarian, in particular, was recognized as the helmsman of TempWorks' award-winning 'Quality over Quantity' initiative, for which he continues to play an integral role in maintaining.

"I want my employees to go home to their families and say, 'I have the best job in the world'. It's a value that TempWorks constantly strives to achieve," adds Dourgarian. "Awards like the Stevie Awards for Great Employers promotes responsible management that prioritizes employees before profit. That people-first approach will pay off every time."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2016 Stevie winners are available at .

For more information about TempWorks Software, please visit .

Melissa Landy



Uproar PR for TempWorks Software

(321) 236-0102 x233





More information:

http://www.tempworks.com/



PressRelease by

TempWorks Software

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:01

Language: English

News-ID 501171

Character count: 4524

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TempWorks Software

Stadt: EAGAN, MN





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease