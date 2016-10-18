PIMCO Names Sapna Shah, Executive Vice President, to New Senior Role Overseeing the Firm's Inclusion, Diversity and Culture Initiatives

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has announced that Sapna Shah, Executive Vice President, will be the firm's new Inclusion, Diversity and Culture (IDC) Officer, a senior role created to oversee and further advance PIMCO's global initiatives aimed at cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Ms. Shah will report to Jay Jacobs, PIMCO's President.

During her nine years with the firm, most recently as an Executive Vice President in the Institutional Account Management team in the Newport Beach office, Ms. Shah has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PIMCO IDC initiatives and is committed to evolving PIMCO's culture through action and partnership.

"This is an incredibly important role for PIMCO," Mr. Jacobs said. "Improvements and innovation in Inclusion, Diversity and Culture lead to better business decisions, greater professional development for all employees and a better workplace environment."

Ms. Shah will be responsible for partnering closely with the IDC committee, Executive Committee, Human Resources team and all IDC related committees to progress the firm's IDC initiatives. She will develop and manage the execution globally of all IDC initiatives at the firm for PIMCO Women, PIMCO PRIDE, PIMCO Veterans, PIMCO Parents, and Flex(at)PIMCO.

"Sapna is a proven leader and her involvement in IDC and campus recruiting initiatives over many years has given her a thorough understanding of the complexities of IDC initiatives," Mr. Jacobs said.

PIMCO is a leading global investment management firm, with 13 offices in 12 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a wide range of innovative solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. Our goal is to provide attractive returns while maintaining a strong culture of risk management and long-term discipline. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

: Aims to advance a meritocratic, gender and cognitively diverse culture by partnering with colleagues and business units to help recruit, develop, retain and engage women at all stages of their careers -- all for the benefit of our clients, our business and our employees.

: Introduced in 2016 to expand our current approach to inclusion and diversity by specifically expanding focus to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Allies ("LGBTA") audience of PIMCO. PIMCO PRIDE'S mission is to foster an inclusive, diverse and meritocratic culture that enables all PIMCO employees to be their authentic self, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, for the benefit of our clients and firm.

: Launched in 2015 to help create a community of veterans that can assist in PIMCO's recruitment and integration of veterans, retain and develop current PIMCO veterans, and engage the broader veteran community at large through targeted PIMCO Foundation outreach programs.

: Introduced in 2014 to provide institutionalized support to PIMCO employees with all types of care responsibilities as they integrate career and family. The initiative seeks to provide meaningful support for new parents as they are transitioning into parenthood as well as to build a community for those parents who are well into parenthood and all employees with caregiving responsibilities.

: PIMCO believes in fostering a culture that embraces a flexible work environment. Flexibility is a key tool to help sustain long-term high-performance at PIMCO.

