       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


PIMCO Names Sapna Shah, Executive Vice President, to New Senior Role Overseeing the Firm's Inclusion, Diversity and Culture Initiatives

ID: 501177
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, has announced that Sapna Shah, Executive Vice President, will be the firm's new Inclusion, Diversity and Culture (IDC) Officer, a senior role created to oversee and further advance PIMCO's global initiatives aimed at cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Ms. Shah will report to Jay Jacobs, PIMCO's President.

During her nine years with the firm, most recently as an Executive Vice President in the Institutional Account Management team in the Newport Beach office, Ms. Shah has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PIMCO IDC initiatives and is committed to evolving PIMCO's culture through action and partnership.

"This is an incredibly important role for PIMCO," Mr. Jacobs said. "Improvements and innovation in Inclusion, Diversity and Culture lead to better business decisions, greater professional development for all employees and a better workplace environment."

Ms. Shah will be responsible for partnering closely with the IDC committee, Executive Committee, Human Resources team and all IDC related committees to progress the firm's IDC initiatives. She will develop and manage the execution globally of all IDC initiatives at the firm for PIMCO Women, PIMCO PRIDE, PIMCO Veterans, PIMCO Parents, and Flex(at)PIMCO.

"Sapna is a proven leader and her involvement in IDC and campus recruiting initiatives over many years has given her a thorough understanding of the complexities of IDC initiatives," Mr. Jacobs said.

PIMCO is a leading global investment management firm, with 13 offices in 12 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a wide range of innovative solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. Our goal is to provide attractive returns while maintaining a strong culture of risk management and long-term discipline. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

: Aims to advance a meritocratic, gender and cognitively diverse culture by partnering with colleagues and business units to help recruit, develop, retain and engage women at all stages of their careers -- all for the benefit of our clients, our business and our employees.

: Introduced in 2016 to expand our current approach to inclusion and diversity by specifically expanding focus to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Allies ("LGBTA") audience of PIMCO. PIMCO PRIDE'S mission is to foster an inclusive, diverse and meritocratic culture that enables all PIMCO employees to be their authentic self, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, for the benefit of our clients and firm.

: Launched in 2015 to help create a community of veterans that can assist in PIMCO's recruitment and integration of veterans, retain and develop current PIMCO veterans, and engage the broader veteran community at large through targeted PIMCO Foundation outreach programs.

: Introduced in 2014 to provide institutionalized support to PIMCO employees with all types of care responsibilities as they integrate career and family. The initiative seeks to provide meaningful support for new parents as they are transitioning into parenthood as well as to build a community for those parents who are well into parenthood and all employees with caregiving responsibilities.

: PIMCO believes in fostering a culture that embraces a flexible work environment. Flexibility is a key tool to help sustain long-term high-performance at PIMCO.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:


Agnes Crane
PIMCO -- Media Relations
Ph. 212-739-4212



More information:
http://www.pimco.com



Keywords (optional):

pimco,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 501177
Character count: 4524
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: PIMCO
Stadt: NEWPORT BEACH, CA


Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.963
Registriert Heute: 16
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 244


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z