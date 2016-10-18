Check Point Wins Third-Straight 'Recommended' Rating From NSS Labs

Check Point 'Recommended' for Exceptional Security Effectiveness and Value (TCO) in the NSS Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System Test for 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN CARLOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced the company received a 'Recommended' rating in the 2016 NSS Labs, a leader in independent security product testing and research, Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS) Test. This represents the third NSS 'Recommended' ratings this year and is the company's thirteenth overall NSS Labs 'Recommended' rating since 2011.

"The main reason businesses invest and build security systems is to prevent hackers and malware from getting into their networks and systems. True protection can only be achieved with technology that offers the best block rate in the industry," said Gabi Reish, vice president of product management and marketing, Check Point. "Receiving the highest block rating from NSS Labs is a testament to our on-going commitment to deliver the most effective security products to keep our customers one step ahead of threats and hackers."

Check Point's advanced threat prevention products, including SandBlast zero day threat prevention and its unique threat extraction technologies, deliver comprehensive protections against a broad set of attacker-initiated and target-initiated exploits. Check Point's Intrusion Prevention (IPS) is integral part of these advanced threat prevention products.

Highlights of Check Point's results from the NSS Labs 2016 NGIPS report includes:

100% Evasion resistance

100% Protection for Adobe, Apple, IBM and Oracle;

Passed all Application Control, False Positive and Stability and Reliability tests

Leading TCO rating

These top results were achieved by testing Check Point's IPS product using NSS Labs' library of over 1,900 exploits. This joins the first two wins this year and completes the company's trifecta of 2016 NSS Labs 'Recommended' ratings in Next Generation Firewall (NGFW), Next Generation IPS (NGIPS), and advanced threat prevention, which NSS refers to as Breach Detection Systems (BDS).

For more information, or to download a complimentary copy of the NSS Labs report of Check Point's Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) test results, visit: .

Check Point Blog:



Twitter:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. () is the largest network cyber security vendor globally, providing industry-leading solutions and protecting customers from cyberattacks with an unmatched catch rate of malware and other types of threats. Check Point offers a complete security architecture defending enterprises -- from networks to mobile devices -- in addition to the most comprehensive and intuitive security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.





More information:

http://www.checkpoint.com



PressRelease by

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/18/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 501178

Character count: 4524

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Stadt: SAN CARLOS, CA





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease