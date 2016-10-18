Del Taco Announces Its Best Selling Menu Item Ever

Del Taco's Bigger, Better, Crunchy Beef Taco Lives Up to its Name

(firmenpresse) - LAKE FOREST, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is proud to announce that the launch of The Del Taco, its bigger, better-tasting crunchy beef taco, is the brand's most successful menu introduction to date. With over 11 million served since its debut in June, The Del Taco drove significant sales growth in the third quarter during what's otherwise been a sluggish sales period for the entire QSR category. The overwhelming success of The Del Taco speaks volumes as to what today's consumers are really craving, the best of both worlds: freshness and quality at a fair price.

"At Del Taco, we do things differently. We're focused on preparing food fresh with quality ingredients like hand grated cheddar cheese and fresh chopped tomatoes in every restaurant's working kitchen," said John Cappasola, executive vice president and chief brand officer of Del Taco. "We created The Del Taco, the best crunchy beef taco we've ever made, for our guests to enjoy every day at a great value. Tasting is believing and featuring more of what guests love for a price they love, The Del Taco truly lives up to its name and embodies everything the brand stands for."

Inspired by the original taco served more than 50 years ago at Del Taco's very first restaurant, The Del Taco is loaded with more seasoned beef, double the freshly grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh, chopped tomatoes, all supported by a bigger, crunchier corn shell. Having always served Mexican favorites and American classics to be enjoyed side by side, Del Taco's number one spot on the combo menu features two Del Tacos, small crinkle cut fries and a small drink.

Loaded with fresh ingredients, guests will be surprised by The Del Taco's size and portion for only $1.39*. Guests also have the option to substitute seasoned turkey, with less fat than the seasoned beef, in The Del Taco at no additional charge.

Cappasola continued, "We're grateful to the millions of loyal guests who have made The Del Taco our most successful product launch to date. We sought out to create the best quality taco you can get at the value and convenience of a drive-thru, and we're confident The Del Taco will be an item guests come back for time and time again."

To hear about The Del Taco straight from the fans, visit .

*Price and participation may vary by location.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive thru. All menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grated cheddar, hand-chopped pico de gallo, sliced avocado, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh-grilled marinated chicken and steak. The brand's UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 550 restaurants across 16 states. For more information, visit .

