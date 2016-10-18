Seismic Mechatronics Awarded Best Paper in Geophysics by SEG

Transformative Technology Will Lead to New Advances in Seismic Acquisition and Imaging

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Seismic Mechatronics demonstrated its technical expertise in electric vibroseis technology when it was awarded the 2015 Best Paper in Geophysics by the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG). The award was presented during the 86th Annual Meeting, at the Editors' Reception on Monday, 17th October in Dallas, Texas. Author, Rik Noorlandt along with Johan Dams and Dr. Guy Drijkoningen, co-authors of the paper, accepted the award.

The paper, (A seismic vertical vibrator driven by linear synchronous motors), details the development of electromagnetic seismic vibratory sources. These devices are used primarily in the search for underground mineral resources such as oil, natural gas, and lithium. Historically seismic energy induction has been performed by either explosive or hydraulic means, Seismic Mechatronics has developed the first practical electromechanical means of inducing seismic vibratory energy along with multiple performance improvements over existing technology.

"Seismic Mechatronics has developed a system which generates wide band, low distortion seismic source energy down to 1 Hz...improving the results of FWI processing techniques. The electromagnetic, rather than hydraulic, drive also provides superior frequency sweep control." Dr. Wim Walk, Manager Geophysical Technologies, Shell

Seismic Mechatronics has done successful field testing in various basins including Schoonebeek (Netherlands), Cornwall (UK) and Ahaus (Germany), the findings determined the technology enabled better control, increased bandwidth and was also environmentally friendly. Those testing the technology cited that they had increased confidence in both raw data and interpreted results.

"We are honored and humbled that SEG has recognized our technology and our paper," said Bart van den Broek, Director, Seismic Mechatronics. "This award is significant validation from our industry peers that Seismic Mechatronics will play an important role in advancing technology development across the fields of seismic acquisition, imaging and operations."

You can download the paper here .

Seismic Mechatronics designs and builds next generation electromechanical seismic vibrators as well as patented, compact 1.5Hz broadband geophones. A related project was the successful development of a hermetically sealed and ruggedized seismic vibrator for the cutter head of a large tunnel boring machine. For more information, visit their website at .

