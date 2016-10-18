Seventeen Schools Select Apogee to Enhance the Student Experience

New Wi-Fi, ResNet, IPTV and Video Solutions Customized to Meet Growing Student Expectations

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/18/16 -- Seventeen leading universities have tapped the expertise of Apogee, higher education's largest residential network (ResNet) and video provider, to provide customized Wi-Fi, ResNet and video solutions. In addition to comprehensive internet services, Apogee will provide IPTV and customized campus content through the company's groundbreaking Stream 2 platform.

In the coming year, Apogee expects to deliver seamless connectivity and greater student engagement to their fast growing clientele, such as The University of Texas at Austin, University of Chicago, Utah State University and Stony Brook University (SUNY), thereby further bolstering retention and recruitment for its university partners.

Students will enjoy many benefits from the switch to Apogee, including:

High-speed, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, with tiered options for increased speeds.

Premium 24/7 service and device support for students, faculty and staff from trained specialists in the United States.

The ability to simultaneously stream media to popular devices through Stream 2's IPTV solution.

One customizable platform for vetted faculty and student content, including social media channels, that can easily be shared campus-wide through Apogee's white-label Campus Life Channel platform.

Apogee also brings many rewards and a clear business proposition to its university partners, including:

Predictable costs, stable budgets and a built-in technology road map offsets the risks of ever-increasing demand.

With service level guarantees built into each contract, Apogee invests in infrastructure upfront and then refreshes on a regular cycle so schools do not have to invest additional money on upgrades.

Unlike solutions that require multiple vendors, university partners now rely on Apogee as the go-to provider for all their Wi-Fi and video needs. The company provides a full suite of services addressing all the ways students consume media and cost-effective options to cutting-edge, expensive technologies.

Administrators are now free from the day-to-day chores of maintaining, upgrading and supporting the network, reclaiming precious manpower to focus on other mission-critical initiatives.

Speedy installation in weeks helps satisfy student demand and increases satisfaction, thereby avoiding lost revenues.

Schools now rely on Apogee's best practices from more than two decades of serving the higher-ed community, thereby speeding up processes and avoiding unnecessary detours.

"As the only higher ed-focused Wi-Fi/video provider in the country, we fully understand the accelerating pressures for schools to stay competitive, and be more effective, connected and nimbler than ever before," said Charles Brady, CEO, Apogee. "Technology plays a key role in helping schools attract and satisfy millennials and Generation Z. Our team is proud to partner closely with these 17 schools to optimize their technology road maps and to more fully enhance the student experience."

Apogee is the largest provider of on-campus residential networks and video solutions in higher education. The company's suite of solutions, designed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's students, include residential networks, IPTV and curated campus content. Partnering with Apogee enables schools to derive greater value from their IT investments and increase student satisfaction, while achieving budget stability and predictability. Find out why nine out of 10 schools that choose to outsource ResNet choose to partner with Apogee at .

